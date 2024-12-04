Going by the glimpses, Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala have opted to immerse themselves in tradition. Needless to say, they look magnificent in their wedding attire

Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala Pic/X

Listen to this article Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially married! See their first pics as bride and groom x 00:00

It’s official! Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala are officially married. Pictures of the couple from their grand yet intimate wedding ceremony in Hyderabad were shared by Nagarjuna. Going by the glimpses, the duo have opted to immerse themselves in tradition. Needless to say, they look magnificent in their wedding attire.

The veteran star wrote on X, "Watching Sobhita and Chay begin this beautiful chapter together has been a special and emotional moment for me. Congratulations to my beloved Chay, and welcome to the family dear Sobhita—you’ve already brought so much happiness into our lives. This celebration holds even deeper meaning as it unfolds under the blessings of ANR Garu’s statue, installed to mark his centenary year. It feels as though his love and guidance are present with us in every step of this journey. I thank the countless blessings showered upon us today with gratitude."

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitala's Telugu wedding outfits

Naga, dressed in a traditional pancha (dhoti), appeared deeply engaged in the sacred rituals. Meanwhile, Sobhita radiated grace in a stunning Kanjivaram silk saree adorned with real gold zari, beautifully paying homage to her cultural heritage. In the images, the actress looked resplendent in a traditional Kanjivaram silk saree, beautifully adorned with jewelry such as a maathapatti, bajubandh, and a kamarbandh, among many other statement pieces.

About Naga Chaitanya and Sobhitala's wedding

Naga Chaitanya and Sobhita Dhulipala’s wedding took place on December 4 at the Annapurna Studios in Hyderabad. The venue, steeped in history, holds emotional significance as it was established in 1976 by Naga Chaitanya’s grandfather, the legendary Akkineni Nageswara Rao. Situated in the heart of Banjara Hills, the sprawling 22-acre studio offers a timeless backdrop, making the couple’s big day a perfect blend of family heritage and modern elegance.

Earlier, a source informed IANS that the wedding would follow traditional and old-school customs. The insider added, “It’s going to be more than 8 hours of wedding rituals according to Telugu Brahmin traditions, which is what Sobhita and Chaitanya are following for their wedding. In order to honor the cultural aspects and give respect and attention to all the beautiful details of a Telugu wedding, they are going all out with an over 8-hour, hardcore, old-school wedding.”

How did SoChay meet?

As reports of infidelity surrounded Naga and Sobhita’s wedding, Nagarjuna told ETimes, that he was impressed by Sobhita’s performance in the 2018 film Goodachari and invited her over to his house in Hyderabad to have a chat. “Chaitanya happened to walk in during one of her visits, and that’s when they met for the first time if I remember correctly,” recalled the actor. For those unversed, Naga was previously married to Samantha Ruth Prabhu.