Orry has finally ended his silence on his fallout with Palak Tiwari and the leaked chat between them. The social media sensation was addressing the frenzy among netizens after the chat went viral

Orry. Pic/Instagram

Orhan Awatramani aka Orry is a social media sensation and is friends with most film celebrities in the country. Recently his WhatsApp chat with actor Palak Tiwari was leaked and went viral on social media leaving netizens confused. The content of the chat indicated a fallout between the two with Palak apologising for the same. Orry has finally broken his silence on the matter in a post on Reddit. In a subreddit BollyBindsNGossip, Orry reacted to a query about what happened between him and Palak. While Orry did not reveal exactly what happened between them, he suggested the Reddit user ask a different question.

Orry took to Reddit to react to the social media frenzy that followed after his chat with Palak went viral. He said, “Why is no one asking what she’s apologising for ..? Think about it ? Youl r (You’ll are) grilling me for not happily accepting her apology ? But she’s obviously apologising for smth (something) she did that was wrong.. wrong enough that a 3rd party had to get involved and make her see it correctly.”

He also added, “Do you think 1) she would apologise 2) I would story it like that 3) others would tell her to apologise. If she was not very very very wrong in some action and crossed a line ? I have friends in all departments.. pls check my friend list it goes beyond the young generation actors.. and I have never ever behaved like this because I have never heard such nonsense from someone before.”

In the leaked WhatsApp chat, Palak is seen texting Orry for the first time to apologise to him. However, it did not go well. "Orry, Palak here. If it’s an apology you want,” Palak messaged. Orry instantly sent a middle finger emoji to her. Palak then wrote, "Out of respect for Sara. I’m saying it.” Orry replied, “No, babe, I’m sorry. Either you apologize out of self-respect. Cause you don’t know how to talk.” Palak’s next message to the social media sensation read, “I’ve said my apology.”

While the context behind actor Palak Tiwari and social media sensation Orry's fight is not known, netizens feel that the 'Sara' referred to in the text is actress Sara Ali Khan. The chat screenshot had surfaced on Reddit. A user trying to figure out the matter, commented, "So it looks like he and Palak Tiwari had a tiff; Orry told Sara Ali Khan that Palak needs to apologize. Sara tried to play peacemaker, and Palak decided to apologize for the sake of Sara.”

Meanwhile, Palak Tiwari is rumoured to be dating Ibrahim Ali Khan, the younger brother of Sara Ali Khan. Last year, the brother-sister duo was rumoured to have vacationed in Goa along with Palak.