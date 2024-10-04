Kareena Kapoor Khan took to Instagram to share a video capturing moments with her sister-in-law Soha Ali Khan who turned 46 today

Kareena Kapoor with Soha Ali Khan

Bollywood diva Kareena Kapoor Khan shared a long list of adjectives to describe her sister-in-law and actress Soha Ali Khan, who on Friday turned 46. Kareena took to Instagram, where she posted a video montage featuring a slew of pictures of her along with Soha, husband Saif Ali Khan, Kunal Kemmu, Sharmila Tagore and all the kids.

The 'Jab We Met' star used the song 'Dancing in the flames' by rapper The Weeknd playing in the background.

For the caption, she wrote, “smart, funny, loving, caring, workout maniac, gluten free, chocolate cake, beautiful, sister in law, Happy Birthday Soha, Love you lots @sakpataudi"

Meanwhile, Soha Ali Khan's daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu with actor-husband Kunal Kemmu turned a year older a few days back. The couple had hosted a birthday party for their little one which was attended by close friends and family.

Kareena Kapoor who is aunt to Inaaya had taken to Instagram to share unseen pictures of Inaaya spending time with her cousins Taimur and Jeh. The actress dropped some candid moments of the trio clicked during their play session. In the first picture shared by Kareena, Inaaya can be seen lifting her younger brother Jeh. In the second picture, the trio is seen posing together. In the third picture, Inaaya can be seen playing the elder sister as she stands by Jeh and poses for the camera.

Kareena captioned the post, "Happy birthday, princess ❤️Happiness, love & joy… always & forever ❤️@sakpataudi @kunalkemmu"

About Soha Ali Khan

Soha Ali Khan, the daughter of veteran actress Sharmila Tagore and sister of actor Saif Ali Khan made her Bollywood debut in 2004 with 'Dil Maange More!!!'. She was then seen in films such as 'Rang De Basanti', 'Khoya Khoya Chand', '99', 'Tum Mile', 'Mr Joe B. Carvalho'. In 2017, she came out with her debut book titled 'The Perils of Being Moderately Famous', featuring a collection of humorous anecdotes about her life.

She then featured in a short film christened 'Soundproof' directed by Aditya Kelgaonkar in 2017. Soha will next be seen in the sequel of “Chhorii” Nushrratt Bharuccha-starrer 'Chhorii'. The first installment narrated the story of a pregnant woman named Sakshi haunted by the spirit of a woman killed by her in-laws in a remote village .

“Chhorii 2” reportedly will begin from where Sakshi’s story finished. The film will have old and some new characters including Soha. The second installment too is directed by Vishal Furia.