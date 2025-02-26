In Kashmiri culture, Herath is the local name for Maha Shivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is particularly significant for Kashmiri Pandits, who observe it with great devotion.

Actress Soha Ali Khan and her husband actor Kunal Kemmu are known to celebrate every festival with zest. Despite coming from two different religions, the couple follow and celebrate all religious festivals of India. On the occasion of Herath Poshte, Soha Ali Khan joined Kunal and his family to perform puja and partake in rituals. In Kashmiri culture, Herath is the local name for Maha Shivratri, a festival dedicated to Lord Shiva. It is particularly significant for Kashmiri Pandits, who observe it with great devotion.

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu peform Herath Poshte rituals

Soha took to her Instagram, where she shared a video featuring her and her husband. The video also showed the couple and their daughter Inaaya offering prayers. They were joined by their close family and friends on the occasion.

“Herath Mubarak ! #happymahashivratri love peace and prayer,” she wrote as the caption.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

The festival holds great significance for the Kashmiri Pandits, who celebrate it as the divine wedding of Lord Shiva and Parvati by preparing traditional Kashmiri cuisine and offering walnuts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Soha Ali Khan and Kunal Kemmu's work front

On the work front, Soha Ali Khan will next be seen alongside Nushrratt Bharuccha in the second installment of the film ‘Chhorii ’, a social horror thriller film.

Released in 2021, 'Chhorii', directed by Vishal Furia and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Vikram Malhotra, Jack Davis, Shikhaa Sharma, and Shiv Chanana, earned praise from audiences for its gripping storytelling and eerie atmosphere.

The horror thriller was a remake of the Marathi film “Lapachhapi” and features Nushrratt in the lead role, alongside Mita Vashisht, Rajesh Jais and Saurabh Goyal. The film premiered on Amazon Prime Video on 26 November 2021.

Kunal Kemmu, on the other hand, made his directorial debut last year with the film 'Madgaon Express'. Kunal is all set to direct his second project soon. In an interview with ANI, he shared that he will be directing a movie for which the shoot will start by the end of 2025.He also talked about working with Saif Ali Khan in 'Go Goa Gone' and would love to direct its sequel if given a chance.

"I briefly got to work with Saif in Go Goa Gone. So I really enjoyed doing that. I mean, it would be lovely to work with these guys (Saif and Sharmila Tagore). Not just because they're family, but also because they're great actors who I really respect the work of. If they ask me to direct a sequel to Goa Goa Gone, I'll definitely make it," said Kunal.

(with inputs from agencies)