Breaking News
Borivli hawker menace: Illegal vendors hide inside magistrate’s court after it shuts for the day to evade BMC action
Kurla BEST bus crash: Driver claims he saw spark before he lost control of bus
Worli Sea Link disappears in haze as AQI in Mumbai worsens
Mumbai: Major bus routes across city disrupted over minor reasons, activists cry foul
Western Railway train updates: Services to be affected during Christmas week as authorities dismantle iconic bridge in Bandra
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Taimur Ali Khans most adorable moments with cousin Inaaya courtesy Soha Ali Khan

Taimur Ali Khan's most adorable moments with cousin Inaaya, courtesy Soha Ali Khan

Updated on: 21 December,2024 07:57 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

One particularly cute moment shows Taimur striking a cute pose with his tongue out and holding a sketch, while Inaaya smiles at him.

Taimur Ali Khan's most adorable moments with cousin Inaaya, courtesy Soha Ali Khan

Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article
Taimur Ali Khan's most adorable moments with cousin Inaaya, courtesy Soha Ali Khan
x
00:00

Taimur Ali Khan, B-town's favourite kid and the cute little son of Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan is celebrating his birthday on Friday. On the special day, Taimur's aunt, Soha Ali Khan, shared the most adorable birthday wish for him.


Soha took to her Instagram to share a cute video of Taimur and her daughter Inaaya. The video begins with the cousins jumping on the bed, followed by scenes of them swimming, sharing laughs over pizza, and lighting a diya together. One particularly cute moment shows Taimur striking a cute pose with his tongue out and holding a sketch, while Inaaya smiles at him.


Along with the video, the 'Rang De Basanti' actress added a caption that read, "From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food and prezzies !! Happy Birthday Tim bhai."


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

Meanwhile, several clips of Taimur from his school's annual day function have been doing the rounds on the internet. In one of the clips, Kareena can be seen beaming with joy and recording Taimur's performance on her phone. In September, during a press interaction, the 'Jab We Met' actor got candid about her personal and professional lives, revealing a cute anecdote involving her kids. When asked if her son Taimur Ali Khan knows about the film festival named after her, the actress gave an interesting response.

She said, "Right now they (Taimur and Jeh) are too young to know these things. He has an idea because of the paparazzi chasing him. I think that is why he only knows. But he keeps saying, 'Why are they chasing? Am I famous?' I said, 'No you are not famous, I am famous. You are nobody, you haven't done anything.' He's like, 'Maybe one day I will do it.' But right now in his mind, it is not films. It is only football. I hope he will watch some of my films, I'm sure someday the minute I can take him away from football."

Kareena tied the knot with Saif Ali Khan in 2016. The two have worked together in LOC Kargil (2003) and Omkara (2006), but it was on the sets of the 2008 film Tashan that they fell in love with each other. Later on October 16, 2012, they solemnized their relationship. In 2016, the two became parents to son Taimur and in February 2021, they welcomed Jeh. Saif was married to Amrita Singh before Kareena and they have two children together, Sara Ali Khan and Ibrahim Ali Khan.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

taimur ali khan Kareena Kapoor saif ali khan soha ali khan bollywood news Bollywood News Update Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK