To celebrate Taimur's 8th birthday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took him for a sports day along with his little brother Jeh and Karan Johar’s son Yash Johar

Taimur's birthday celebration

Playdate kinda day! Kareena Kapoor & Saif Ali Khan take Taimur on sporty b-day celebration with Jeh, Yash Johar & others

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena Kapoor's elder one and paparazzi favourite, Taimur Ali Khan, turned a year older today. The star kid, who is celebrating his birthday, has a fun day ahead as his parents have planned a play date for him. To celebrate Taimur's 8th birthday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan took him for a sports day along with his little brother Jeh and Karan Johar’s son Yash Johar. The video of the actors taking the kids to the playground has gone viral.

Saif Ali Khan and Kareena celebrate Taimur's b-day

In the video, shared by Manav Manglani, Kareena and Saif can be seen at the playground. The couple was surrounded by kids, who could be Taimur's friends. While sharing the video, the paparazzi account wrote, "Celebrating #TaimurAliKhan’s special day with laughter, games, and friends in Mumbai! ❤️🎉 A perfect day filled with love and joy. #KareenaKapoor #SaifAliKhan with Jeh Yash Johar #BirthdayVibes." Reacting to the video, one fan wrote, "Has anyone noticed Jeh opening the cup trophy 🏆 and drinking from it 🤭🤣😁 so cute."

Soha Ali Khan's birthday wish for Taimur

Earlier, Soha Ali Khan also took to her Instagram and dropped a cute video compilation for Taimur and Inaaya. While sharing the video, she wrote, "From jumping on the bed to racing freestyle we have come a long way - here's to a lifetime of family, food, and prezzies!! 🎂🎁❤️ Happy Birthday Tim bhai." In the video, we could see the cousins enjoying and playing together.

As soon as Soha dropped the video, fans started reacting to it. One wrote, "Cousins growing up together is the best gift." "Aweee so sweet. Happiest Birthday, Tim," another one commented.

Kareena & Saif at Taimur's annual day

Yesterday, Kareena Kapoor and Saif Ali Khan attended the annual day of their children at the Dhirubhai Ambani school. Several videos of them later circulated on Instagram. One video of them turning cheerleaders for their son Taimur melted hearts. Kareena was seen recording the performance, clapping for Taimur, and even waving at him from the audience.

The annual festival became a star-studded event when celebrities came together to cheer for their kids. From Shah Rukh Khan, Kareena Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan, Karan Johar, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, and Shahid Kapoor, many attended the event last night.