Karan Johar 'can't wait to be back' at his favourite place; see pic

Updated on: 10 December,2024 08:06 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

On Monday, Karan dropped throwback pictures on Instagram where he sat behind the camera with his film crew and some actors

Pic/Instagram

Filmmaker Karan Johar shared pictures from behind-the-scenes from the set of his movies. He called 'behind the camera' his 'favourite place.'


On Monday, Karan dropped throwback pictures on Instagram where he sat behind the camera with his film crew and some actors.


One of the picture showcases actor Hrithik Roshan where they both can be seen engaging in some conversation.


The other picture with actors Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh looking into the camera was from the set of his last hit film, 'Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani'.

Along with post, he wrote, "behind the camera, my favourite place...can't wait to be back."

 
 
 
 
 
A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

As soon as she posted pictures on Instagram, celebrities from film industry showered love in the comment section.

Ayushmann Khurrana and Manish Malhotra dropped heart emojis in the comment section.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Karan is working on exciting film named 'Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari'.

Directed by Shashank Khaitan, the film features Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, Rohit Saraf, Maniesh Paul, Sanya Malhotra and Akshay Oberoi in the pivotal roles. It will be release on April 18, 2025.

