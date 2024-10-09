From Soha Ali Khan to Shilpa Shetty, experts reveal wellness secrets from celebrity parents

From Soha Ali Khan to Shilpa Shetty, experts are uncovering wellness secrets shared by celebrity parents. These tips offer valuable insights into raising healthy, happy kids

Soha Ali Khan

Speaking of teaching daughter Inaaya the technique of picking the right foods, Soha Ali Khan had told mid-day, “Like the lights of a traffic signal, they are taught that foods can be classified into three categories. Red foods, like chewing gum or colas, are not supposed to be eaten at their age. Orange foods, where chocolates find a place, can be eaten in moderation, and green foods can be consumed [in any quantity]. So when she sees a cucumber, she knows she doesn’t need to ask me before eating it.”

The experts we spoke to agreed with Khan’s segregation, they emphasise the need to create what is referred to as a ‘Rainbow food plate’. “When you talk about foods of different colours, I see them as pigments and antioxidants. Papaya has carotene, which is a good source of vitamin A. Green leafy vegetables are good sources of chlorophyll, which are the richest source of antioxidants. So, a colourful food plate can be indicative of a diet that is rich in antioxidants that can provide immunity,” says Malavia.

Dr Dalwai backs this opinion, and adds that providing children with foods of varied colours ensures that they get “different vitamins and minerals in their diet”. “Some of these are known, and some are those that we still don’t know about. We didn’t know about vitamins 200 years ago. So, there may be many things that we are still to discover.”

Sameera Reddy

A self-confessed yoga admirer, Sameera Reddy had shared a post of performing asanas with her kids, and spoke about “starting them young”. We ask our experts to weigh in on how early exercise must be introduced in a child’s life.

When it comes to yoga, Malavia gives the green signal. “Kids begin to understand the difference between deep and shallow breath around the age of seven, and this is when pranayam can be introduced. I’m in favour of encouraging kids to be athletic from a young age. They have multiple options, like acrobatics, athletics, and swimming, to choose from. They should only hit the gym after the age of 14, or after developing secondary sexual characters.”

Dr Dalwai, however, is not in favour of encouraging children to hit the gym. “How do you define exercise? For a nine-month-old, crawling is an exercise, because it strengthens the child’s muscles. Things that children do in their natural surroundings are encouraged. Factors that have [positive] behavioural, social, and cognitive impacts are encouraged, and that includes activities like playing with other kids, and with their own family members. Playing together is far more important than adhering to any exercise regimen, especially one that cages them.”

Gurmeet Choudhary

Actor Gurmeet Choudhary had previously revealed to mid-day that his children have “never eaten pizza, anything that carries the name of a brand, or is packaged”. He also added that he gives his kids different meals on each day of the week.

Dr Dalwai supports the argument of giving children different meals “provided one can afford it”. In a country where “most kids don’t get even one square meal”, he discourages individuals from placing too much emphasis on variety if they are financially restricted. “But it is true that kids love variety, and all nutrients can be included in their diet by giving them different kinds of meals, if one’s socio-economic standard permits it.” He also supports the actor’s suggestion on avoiding packaged foods because they “contain preservatives”. “We still don’t fully know the effects they have on kids.” Malavia alludes that chemicals found in packaged foods may also lead to early puberty in children.

Dr Dalwai offers advice for those hoping to promote healthy eating habits among their children. “I don’t agree with the concept of telling the child to finish what’s on their plate. Let the child eat how much they need. If the child is not hungry, let them not eat. Unless there are any medical contraindications, foods made at home should be fine for consumption by the child. Also, I encourage the habit of eating with the family. A family that eats together stays together.”

Dr Samir H Dalwai, Developmental Paediatrician, Founder—New Horizons Child Development Centre; (right) Hemali Malavia, Co-founder, Chief Clinical Nutritionist, NutriByte

Shilpa Shetty Kundra

Shilpa Shetty Kundra had spoken about limiting the amount of sugar she permits her kids to have.

Questioning the need to introduce refined sugars in children’s diets, Malavia cites her example and says, “My daughter is 18, and I don’t give her [refined] sugar. The best answer to questions on when kids can be given sugar is, never. But, if it cannot be avoided, I recommend no more than three teaspoons, which is 15 grams. Refined sugars are addictive because they give kids a dopamine rush. In India, the tendency is to give an irritable child sugar because it makes them feel good. That’s not right.”