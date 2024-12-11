Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2024 and in 2015 the duo tied the knot. In the year 2017, they became parents of their adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Khan

Picture Courtesy/Soha Ali Khan's Instagram account

Listen to this article Soha Ali Khan gives a peek into family weekend celebrating Sharmila Tagore's birthday, watch x 00:00

Actress Soha Ali Khan had spent a memorable weekend with her family including mother Sharmila Tagore, husband Kunal Kemmu, brother Saif Ali Khan and sister-in-law Kareena Kapoor Khan along with kids.

Soha took to Instagram, where she shared a video of how “the weekend” she wanted, where Sharmila is seen playing with grandchildren Inaaya, Taimur and Jeh. Some moments also featured in the clip include Kunal jumping into the pool, a chat session and a peek into what their fun dinner table conversations are like.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Soha (@sakpataudi)

“The weekend we all wanted,” Soha captioned the post, which had the track “Kitni Haseen Zindagi” by singer Lucky Ali in the backdrop.

Soha and Kunal got engaged in July 2024 and in 2015 the duo tied the knot. In the year 2017, they became parents of their adorable daughter Inaaya Naumi Kemmu Khan.

On the work front, Soha will feature in horror-thriller ‘Chhorii 2’ which is a sequel to Nushratt Bharuccha-starrer 2021 film ‘Chhorii’. It is a remake of a Marathi film titled Lapachhapi.

Recently, Kareena shared a glimpse from their weekend getaway featuring her favourite couple Soha and Kunal.

Kareena took to her Instagram, where she shared a picture of Soha and Kunal sitting. In the image, Soha is seen reading a book, while her husband Kunal is listening to her with full attention.

The Bollywood diva captioned the image: “Favourite couple Kunal Kemmu and Soha Ali Khan.”

On December 8, Kareena celebrated the birthday of her mother-in-law and veteran star Sharmila Tagore.

The actress took to Instagram to wish her mother-in-law on her birthday. She shared a picture of herself with the veteran actress. In the picture, both of them can be seen in comfortable clothing.

“Who’s the coolest Gangsta ever? Do i need to say? Happy birthday to my mother-in-law. Just the Best,” she wrote as the caption.

