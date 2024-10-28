Seema Sajdeh and Sohail Khan eloped and married in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for divorce in 2022. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Yohan and Nirvan

Seema Sajdeh with her kids Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article Sohail Khan’s ex-wife Seema Sajdeh on death threats to Salman Khan: ‘Was worried for my kids’ x 00:00

Fashion designer Seema Sajdeh has been the talk of the town ever since the new season of Netflix's show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives' hit the streaming giant. Seema and Sohail Khan eloped and married in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for divorce in 2022. They continue to co-parent their two sons, Yohan and Nirvan. Amid the ongoing threats directed at her ex-brother-in-law Salman Khan, Seema shares that she’s worried for her kids.

Seema Sajdeh on death threats to Salman Khan

Seema told India Today, “I was still married to Sohail when we started filming the very first season of the show (The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives). I have two beautiful kids with him (Sohail). There will always be this bond with him and the members of the Khan family which we share irrespective of us moving forward with our individual lives. When there was news about threats that were floating, I, of course, was worried for my kids and more so for everyone, to be honest. It sure does bother you because you’re, at the end of the day, concerned about everyone’s safety.”

Security has been tightened at the residence of the Bollywood star after fresh death threats were received demanding an extortion payment of Rs 5 crore. The incident comes in the backdrop of the October 12 murder of Nationalist Congress Party leader Baba Siddique.

Seema Sajdeh is in a relationship with her ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja

In the latest season of 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives', Seema shared she has moved on and rekindled her relationship with her ex-fiance Vikram Ahuja. In one of the episodes of the third season, Seema is seen having a conversation with her son Nirvaan about her "moving on".

She asked, "Everyone is talking about me moving out because I have moved on in my life. Do you hold a grudge on me for moving on in my life?"

Nirvana assured her that he was happy for her. He replied, "No, absolutely not. Mumma, at some point, you will need a companion or a partner, and that's acceptable. If you are happy, we are happy for you. How long will you be in that stressful environment? It's stressful for me, you, and Yohan. Be happier."