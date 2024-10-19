Seema Sajdeh has confirmed that she is dating Vikram and introduced him in the season finale of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. She divorced Sohail Khan in 2022

Seema Sajdeh is one of the wives of the trending reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives'. The third season of the show saw the entry of the Delhi socialites joining the Mumbai Bollywood wives (Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday, Neelam Kothari, Seema). Over the course of the three seasons, Seema's marital status has changed after she got divorced from Sohail Khan. On season 2 of the show, Seema had addressed her separation and spoken about the same with her elder son Nirvan.

In the first episode of season 3, we see Seema discussing being single with Delhi socialite Kalyani who got separated from her husband in 2006 when her daughter was 2. The two divas share the struggles of going through a divorce and its impact on their kids.

On the other hand, Maheep Kapoor is seen talking about how Seema has moved on in life including shifting her base to the Lower Parel area in Mumbai away from her residence. At one point, Seema also mentions noticing a painting on the lobby of the building where Tiger Shroff lives. To this, the other ladies inquire whom she is meeting in Tiger Shroff's residential building.

However, by the finale episode of the season, Seema reveals that she has moved on in life and is dating a man named Vikram Ahuja. In the last episode, she also introduces him to her OG gang.

Interestingly, Seema was engaged to Vikram before tying the knot with actor and filmmaker Sohail Khan.

What Seema Sajdeh said about ending 24-year marriage with Sohail Khan

Seema and Sohail fell in love and eloped got married. They tied the knot in 1998 when they were in their early 20s. They filed for a divorce in 2022 and were living separately for a couple of years before that. They co-parent their two sons- Yohan and Nirvaan.

Seema who is a designer made her acting debut with the Netflix reality show 'Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives. It was in the season 2 of the show she opened up about her separation with Sohail. The actor also barely made an appearance on the show. Other husbands Chunky Panday, Samir Soni and Sanjay Kapoor made frequent appearance on the show.

During a recent podcast with Shivani Pau, Seema Sajdeh revealed that she had requested the producers of the show to only portray the reality of her separation from Sohail Khan in the series, being careful not to hurt anyone’s feelings in the process. “I just told my producer that look, whatever it is, it has to be the truth. As long as it doesn’t hurt anyone’s feelings, " she said.

In the same interview, she was asked if there was a point when she felt like walking out of the marriage. She said that there was and she was separated from her husband for five years before they applied for divorce. “Why should I blame him, it suited both of us. Our son Nirvan was at that age where he didn’t want it but there came a time when I had to choose between my marriage and my son. My son was going down a path that I was very scared of. One morning I woke up and realised that either I focus all my energies on saving this marriage, or my son. That’s when I decided and chose him.”