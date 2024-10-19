Seema Sajdeh says she consults her son on major decisions, as Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives sees her discussing with him life after her divorce

Nirvan Khan and Seema Sajdeh

Listen to this article Seema Sajdeh opens up to son Nirvan Khan about moving on after divorce: 'He is my best friend' x 00:00

Seema Sajdeh, Maheep Kapoor, Bhavana Panday and Neelam Kothari Soni weren’t exactly excited about including three outsiders in Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives, after fronting the past two seasons. Were they feeling territorial? Maybe, admits Sajdeh. “We were a little resistant because we four can be clan-ish. We’ve been friends for long. You are in your comfort zone when you reach your 40s-50s, and to let new people in your life is daunting. But as we hung out with each other more, I had a lot of fun,” says the fashion designer of her new co-stars, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Kalyani, and Shalini Passi.

ADVERTISEMENT

The third season sees a face-off between the Bollywood personalities and the Delhi socialites. Sajdeh enjoyed witnessing Sahni, daughter to Neetu Kapoor and the late Rishi Kapoor, making her screen debut with the Netflix series. “I’ve known her for years, and had attended her wedding. She is a total hoot.”

In the course of the past two editions, Sajdeh’s personal life has undergone a change. She separated from actor-filmmaker Sohail Khan in 2022, after 24 years of marriage. In the latest season, she is seen speaking to her elder son, Nirvan Khan, about moving on in life after her divorce. Sajdeh reflects, “He is like my best friend. When I have to make an important decision, the number one approval I need is of my son. I want him to look up to his mother. I want him to understand his mother’s journey. If there is one person I can be transparent with, it’s him.”