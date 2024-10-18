The cast of Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives will be appearing on The Kapil Sharma Show this weekend. This episode promises nothing but glam, grace, and guilty pleasure conversations

Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives

Imagine the magic when not just one, but seven stars dazzle together on Karwa Chauth! After treating fans to the iconic sibling duo, Kareena and Karisma Kapoor, Netflix is all set to bring the queens of Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives Season 3—Maheep Kapoor, Seema Sajdeh, Bhavana Pandey, Neelam Kothari Soni, Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi, and Kalyani Saha Chawla—straight to the laughter terminal. This episode promises nothing but glam, grace, and guilty pleasure conversations!

As the laughter flows, Kapil Sharma playfully compliments the wives on their massive fan following, then cheekily asks, "Have you ever figured out who’s hooked on the show more—men or women?”

Responding immediately to this question, Neelam Kothari Soni shares, “Actually, men enjoy the gossip.” Bhavana Pandey pitched in, “It is actually true that men enjoy gossip more. And then they blame their wives- yaar usne show lagaya hua hai, main toh bas baitha hua hoon but actually they want to watch it.”

And let's be real, we all have that one guilty pleasure we can’t resist! If you’re just as eager as we are, don’t forget to tune into The Great Indian Kapil Show only on Netflix at 8 PM today.

About Fabulous Lives vs Bollywood Wives

The third season that is currently streaming on Netflix will see Delhi socialites battle it out with their style game with the Bollywood Wives. Saif Ali Khan will also be making a brief appearance on the show as a moderator. Bhavana believes Khan was the perfect choice for the reality series. “Saif is in the third season, like we had Shah Rukh Khan in the first and Ranveer Singh in the second. I have known Saif for years, he has worked with Chunky [Panday] and Neelam. Saif was the right person for this scene as he knows all seven of us well, in his own capacity,” she shares.

Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, Shalini Passi and Kalyani Saha Chawla have joined the third season. Bhavana says their addition has changed the dynamics between the original four. “While bringing them into our core group was to throw us off, I felt closer to my group and more protective about our friendship,” she smiles.