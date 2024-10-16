Breaking News
‘More Saif than Saif’: Ibrahim Ali Khan reminds fans of Saif Ali Khan from Dil Chahta Hai in new ad

Updated on: 16 October,2024 05:51 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently shared a brand ad on Instagram, sparking comparisons to his father, Saif Ali Khan, from Dil Chahta Hai

In pic: Ibrahim Ali Khan

Listen to this article
x
00:00

Ibrahim Ali Khan recently dropped a brand ad on his Instagram account, and the ad has reminded fans of Saif Ali Khan from 'Dil Chahta Hai'. Since the release of the ad, fans have been reacting to it in the comment section and showing their love for the upcoming Bollywood star. While some got nostalgic, others had only good things to say about Ibrahim Ali Khan


Fans reacted to Ibrahim Ali Khan’s new ad


A fan who was reminded of Saif from the 'Dil Chahta Hai' era wrote, "Looks like Saif from his 'Dil Chahta Hai' days." Another user humorously commented, "Bollywood casting the same actor as father and son seemed funny—until we saw Saif and Ibrahim! Bollywood was just preparing us." A third fan said, "Close enough, welcome back, young Saif." Another shared, "My Delulu Prince shines in his first major ad campaign." One user commented, "MORE SAIF THAN SAIF HIMSELF."


Ibrahim Ali Khan’s work front

For those unversed, Ibrahim worked as an assistant director for Karan Johar’s romantic drama 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani', which featured Ranveer Singh, Alia Bhatt, Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, and Shabana Azmi.

Earlier, Karan Johar hinted at a new project with a legacy actor who will be making his debut in the film. Many fans speculated that the film is 'Sarzameen', starring South actor Prithviraj Sukumaran, Kajol, and Ibrahim. However, an official announcement of the film is still awaited.

Recently, in an interview with ANI, Ibrahim’s sister Sara Ali Khan opened up about how talented he is and wished him good luck and success in the industry. When asked if she would like to set an example for her sibling with her work, Sara replied, "No, I don’t feel like setting an example for him. My brother is quite smart... it is his life, his luck, and his talent. We both have been brought up in the same manner, so I know he won’t drift from his chosen path. And no matter how far you run, you will come back to yourself. That’s what our mom (Amrita Singh) taught us."

Wishing him luck for his Bollywood debut, Ibrahim’s sister Sara said, "I hope he maintains balance in his life and work. He should stick to his values. He is a grounded child." On the personal front, Ibrahim is rumoured to be dating Shweta Tiwari’s daughter, actress Palak Tiwari. 

(With inputs from Agencies)

