Aparshakti Khurana on his new song ‘Sohna Mukhda’ has been released today. While sharing about this new song, Apar shared, "I have worked really hard on this"

Aparshakti Khurana

Listen to this article Aparshakti Khurana on his new song ‘Sohna Mukhda’: ‘I have worked really hard’ x 00:00

With his signature versatility and charm, Aparshakti Khurana continues to captivate audiences with his musical prowess. Following a stellar 2024 with hits like Zaroor and Enna Pyar, his latest single, Sohna Mukhda, was officially released today, destined to capture hearts as the first wedding anthem of the year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Aparshakti Khurana on his new song

Sharing the song on his social media, Aparshakti shared, "My last song with T-Series Kudiye Ni was received really well by the audience! Looking for a similar response on Sohna Mukhda as well! Rochak, Gurpreet, and I have worked really hard on this, and Anupama is looking beautiful in the video courtesy of Jigar and Dhruval (the directors); hence, pretty much all the boxes are ticked! Now, me and the entire T-Series team are just keeping our fingers crossed!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by T-Series (@tseries.official)

With its soulful rhythm and joyful, celebratory vibe, Sohna Mukhda is a perfect addition to weddings and festive occasions. Aparshakti continues to demonstrate his versatility, connecting with audiences through his music. Produced by T-Series and Gulshan Kumar, composed by Rochak Kohli, and written by Gurpreet Saini, the song features artist Anupama Parameswaran.

Aparshakti’s acting front

On the acting front, in 2024, Aparshakti Khurana basked in the success of his OTT release Berlin, earning widespread acclaim for his gripping performance in the film. His portrayal of Bittu in Stree 2 also garnered significant appreciation from audiences and critics alike. Looking ahead to 2025, he is set to star in the romantic drama Badtameez Gill alongside Paresh Rawal and Vaani Kapoor and will also feature in the highly anticipated documentary Finding Ram.

The past year has truly showcased Aparshakti Khurana’s versatility as an actor. The actor started his acting career with Aamir Khan’s Dangal, portraying the character of Omkar Phogat. He soon became a favourite with his amazing screen presence and comic timing.

Aparshakti on struggling days

In an interview with Navbharat Times, Aparshakti said, "It was difficult. There were many days when getting a role was out of the question; you couldn’t even get into a casting director’s office. I remember when I used to come to Delhi from Chandigarh for work, I used to face financial hardships. I used to work in Delhi. Once, at the end of the month, I really needed money, and when I withdrew from the ATM, I only had 556 rupees left. I’ve been through tough times. I’ve struggled with financial issues, but now, looking back, I feel humble. I believe that our struggles teach us the value of success."