Sohum Shah in a candid conversation at HR college

Sohum Shah has carved a unique space in Indian cinema, known for his powerful performances and groundbreaking storytelling. His magnum opus, Tumbbad, remains a landmark in Indian filmmaking, celebrated for its visually rich narrative and innovative approach. The film’s recent re-release garnered renewed praise, once again highlighting Sohum’s ability to push creative boundaries.

Sohum Shah shares his wildest dream

At HR College’s annual fest, Sohum shared a profound glimpse into his love for cinema. When asked about his wildest dream, he said:

“What is your wildest dream? What do you dream about? I have only one dream, which is a very cliché answer. I want to die on the set. Whenever I die, I want to die on the set of a film. That would be the most fun. Everything else is clear.”

The actor also shared a post mentioning his experience at HR College and expressed his happiness. he further said that he had a lot of fun interacting with students at the college. The actor also reminisced about his college days. He also mentioned the fun questions he was asked about his much-awaited film Tumbbad 2.

This candid admission speaks volumes about Sohum’s devotion to his craft. For him, cinema is not just a profession—it’s a lifelong passion and purpose. His words left the audience inspired, offering insight into the mind of an artist driven by an insatiable love for storytelling.

Looking ahead, Sohum is preparing for his upcoming big project. Tumbbad 2 promises to continue the spellbinding saga of its predecessor.

Sohum Shah's next release is titled Crazxy, will release on 7th March 2025

Soham's next project is titled Crazxy, a Sohum Shah Films production, which is set to release on March 7, 2025. The motion poster for Crazxy has already stirred excitement, hinting at yet another unique cinematic marvel. Crazxy is written and directed by Girish Kohli and produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amrita Shah, and Adesh Prasad. The film's music is produced by Vishal Bhardwaj and the lyrics are penned by Gulzar.