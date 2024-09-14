The story of 'Tumbbad' follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar

A still from 'Tumbbad'

As ‘Tumbbad’ makes a triumphant return to theaters after 6 years, produced by Sohum Shah Films, the film’s excitement has reached new heights with the official announcement of a sequel— ’Tumbbad 2’. The re-release has not only revived the magic of this fantasy folklore classic but has also set records with its first-day numbers. Audiences nationwide have embraced the film with great enthusiasm, driving its re-release to unprecedented success.

‘Tumbbad’ re-release shatters its own box office records

On its re-release, ‘Tumbbad’ shattered its original box office records and became the first film in the history of Indian cinema to surpass iconic collections of films like 'Sholay', 'Mughal-e-Azam', and 'Rockstar' on its opening day as a re-release. This historic achievement further cements Tumbbad’s legacy as a timeless cinematic masterpiece.

'Tumbbad' features the protagonist, Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, navigating through the ominous night, lantern in hand, alongside his young son. The two are seen on a perilous journey, hinting at the dangerous quest that drives the narrative. The story follows Vinayak Rao's descent into greed and obsession as he seeks out a mythical treasure guarded by the malevolent entity Hastar.

Sohum Shah announces ‘Tumbbad 2’

Adding to the frenzy, the announcement of Tumbbad 2 was made through a powerful video unit. The teaser opens with Vinayak and his son Pandurang, with Sohum Shah’s voiceover delivering a foreboding message: “Samay ka pahiya gol hai, jo beet gaya woh fir laut ke aayega… darwaaza bhi ek baar phir khulega.” As the teaser closes, the words “Pralay, Pralay phir aayega” echo, hinting at the epic scale of the upcoming sequel.

‘Tumbbad 2’ will have bigger twists

Sohum Shah, the actor, and producer of the film expressed his excitement, “‘Tumbbad’ has been a special journey and a labour of love for us, and to see the love it continues to receive is overwhelming and only ratifies our belief and ethos of Sohum Shah Films, that content is king. With ‘Tumbbad 2’, we want to push the cinematic experience and boundaries even further. ‘Tumbbad 2’ will take audiences deeper into the world we’ve created, with bigger twists and a more intense exploration of what happens when greed knows no limits.”

Fans can expect Tumbbad 2 to dive deeper into the fantasy folklore that made the original a cult favorite. With the sequel, ‘Pralay Aayega’ hints at impending catastrophe, the makers promise an even more gripping narrative that builds on the dark, mythical universe of ‘Tumbbad’.