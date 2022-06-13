Breaking News
'Something is fishy' between sisters Kareena, Karisma Kapoor

Updated on: 13 June,2022 12:11 PM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI

Karisma Kapoor with sister Kareena Kapoor Khan. Pic/AFP


There's nothing better than spending Sunday with your loved ones and relishing scrumptious meals together. Actor Kareena Kapoor met her sister Karisma Kapoor today at their father Randhir Kapoor's house and spent quality time over mouth-watering dishes. Karisma took to Instagram and shared a few pictures of her Sunday lunch with Kareena.

The Kapoors were feasting on fish fry and some rice, among other dishes. She shared the image of the dining table with the caption, "Something fishy." Karisma then shared a picture with Kareena. In the picture, Kareena and Karisma were seen seated on the couch and posing for the camera. While Kareena had her trademark pout, Karisma posed with a straight face.




"Sunday," she captioned the picture. Kareena's close friend and former actor Amrita Arora was also present at the lunch. Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena is waiting for the release of her film 'Laal Singh Chaddha', which stars Aamir Khan in the lead role. Currently, she is busy shooting for an upcoming untitled thriller with Vijay Varma.


