It seems that maternal instinct has kicked in former actress Somy Ali, who is planning to adopt a baby girl from a village in India.

Talking about why she never thought of settling down and having kids, Somy said that first it was a deranged addiction based over a “nonsensical teenager’s crush”.

Then when it did actually come to fruition with my subconscious visualizing living my mother’s life holding onto a drug called hope stemming from the family of heroin. Then realising how that’s the “reality” being crushed and fed to me for years and the fairytale does have a shelf life just like the death of Bulund, a metaphor to the fairytale.”

She added: “So 16-24 if you see the actual naked brain, one can see a vast difference of it coming alive in its wiring in spite of it being dead in a lab. Then back home to Miami and jumping in the pool of education to an extent where one has grasped every degree possible, even one to analyze one’s own mistakes.”

“If they weren’t mistakes or accidents why would we call them that? The inception of the best thing that could have ever happened to my existence , No More Tears. In 2006-2025 saving 50,438 lives from actual death. Both nationally and internationally. Leading to so many accolades that one decides to throw them out as the work is substantial not a display of your awards except my mom wouldn’t let me get rid of them when she calmly says we need these as a gender because you didn’t marry your Madan, my father.”

She said that her organisation became her oxygen and her purpose after hearing those words.

And if I am strong enough one day the goal is to have baby Malala play with baby Ram and baby Ram play with baby Tom.”

Asked if she plans to adopt a baby boy or girl, she said: “An infant from my second country, India. Even when I was there from 1990 to 1998 we addressed it as Bombay. And my grandparents were born there as well as my father.

“They were all Hindu and so was my dad till a complete unnecessary and cruel division which led to countless murders take place thanks to the Brits leaving India, Pakistan and Kashmir all known as heaven on earth left in such disarray that countless lay dead as if it were a metaphorical exhibition to what’s about to happen and this is merely a preview.”

“A fence, barely held on its own standing without the aid of teenage boys oblivious to what’s happening.

“A border for what? To keep us apart while we both play cricket, enjoy the same food, and my mother with origins from Iraq grew up in Pakistan loving Amitji, Rekha Ji, Kaka ji, and my father a filmmaker introducing actors like Javed uncle (Javed Shaikh) who would frequent our studio then ends up in Om Shanti Om.”

“If this isn’t a sign then one is rather dense as Fawad and Mahira Khan acting in the Hindi Cinema and loved by so many.”

She said that craft and skills don’t see borders and neither does music as “it’s all color blind.”

“So, yes my baby girl will be from a village in India and will be named Malala Ali. Malala will watch Hindi movies and have a crush on Aryan’s son.”

“I have the confidence to bring forth a complete 180 not just geoprapjically, but expose that it’s not the civilians who cause the hatred, rather it’s the politicians from Putin, to many more universally, but we have great examples like the late Mandela, the ever changing history Sonu Sood, the past and the present as I call them the fixers for all that bent and damaged.”

