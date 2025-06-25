Nikita Roy directed by Kussh Sinha will mark Paresh Rawal's first film release amid his controversial exit from Hera Pheri. Sonakshi has also reacted to her co-star leaving the comedy franchise

Sonakshi Sinha. Pic/Yogen Shah

Bollywood actress Sonakshi Sinha has expressed her views on the much-anticipated “Hera Pheri 3,” saying she can’t imagine the film without veteran actor Paresh Rawal.

Sonakshi Sinha on Paresh Rawal exiting Hera Pheri

Known for his iconic portrayal of Baburao Ganpatrao Apte, Rawal has been a central figure in the franchise, and Sonakshi’s remarks echo the sentiments of countless fans who consider him irreplaceable in the beloved comedy series. When asked if she could imagine ‘Hera Pheri 3’ without Paresh Rawal, Sinha responded candidly. Reflecting as an audience member herself, she told IANS that there’s absolutely no way she could picture the film without him. She firmly stated that Paresh Rawal’s presence is essential to the franchise’s charm.

Sonakshi’s recent comment about not being able to imagine 'Hera Pheri 3' without Paresh comes shortly after the veteran actor confirmed his exit from the beloved comedy franchise.

Meanwhile, speaking about working with the veteran actor for the first time in 'Nikita Roy', the Akira actress shared, “Fantastic. I think it was such an honor for me to share screen space with an actor of his calibre. And, you know, in terms of his body of work and how amazing he is, it was an amazing experience for me.”

Paresh Rawal on exiting from Hera Pheri 3

Speculation had been rife that Rawal’s exit was due to creative disagreements with the film’s director, Priyadarshan. However, the actor was quick to dispel these rumours, putting the record straight. In a message on X, Paresh posted, “I wish to put it on record that my decision to step away from Hera Pheri 3 was not due to creative differences. I reiterate that there are no creative disagreements with the filmmaker. I hold immense love, respect, and faith in Mr. Priyadarshan the film director.”

While Paresh Rawal did not specify the exact reasons behind his decision to leave the film, industry insiders suggest it could be due to scheduling conflicts or other professional commitments.

About Nikita Roy

The film directed by debutant Kussh Sinha, will mark Paresh's first theatrical release after his much-talked-about Hera Pheri exit.

The film is a supernatural thriller that promises a gripping tale that will keep the audience hooked. The trailer offers a spine-chilling glimpse into a world where the lines between reality are blur. It leaves viewers unsettled with horrific scenes, emotional tension, and a feeling of growing terror. Sonakshi Sinha's character is seen facing some brutal incidents and experiencing supernatural events. Meanwhile, Paresh Rawal plays a character who helps people who are possessed by a supernatural soul.

Nikita Roy is scheduled for a theatrical release on June 27, 2025.