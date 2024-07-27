Last night (July 26), Zaheer gave fans a sneak peek into his movie date with Sonakshi Sinha, and her smile is what caught everyone's attention

In Pic: Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

It's a movie date! Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal watch Deadpool & Wolverine; see pic

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are now happily married and clearly don't miss an occasion to spend quality time together, often flaunting their togetherness on social media. The duo tied the knot just last month, and now, they are enjoying their time together as a married couple.

They frequently share glimpses of their time together, and everyone seems to be in awe of the two. Last night (July 26), Zaheer gave fans a sneak peek into his movie date with the actress, and her smile is what caught everyone's attention because that's one happy newlywed right there.

Since their marriage last month, they've gone on a trip, had dinner dates, and are often seen doing all the "couply" things in public. As they celebrated their first month as a married couple, they went on a dinner date with Aditi Rao Hydari earlier this week. The next day, they also went bowling with Aayush Sharma and Arpita Khan.

Last night was a Friday movie night for the two, as they watched the superhero film 'Deadpool & Wolverine'. Zaheer took to social media and shared Instagram stories about their time together, and they sure looked happy.

The actress kept it casual in a sweatshirt set and wore a pair of sunglasses. She posed for the camera as Zaheer took her photograph.

Both Sonakshi and Zaheer have recently spoken about their marriage, frequently sharing photos and videos. Their first post after the wedding featured stunning photos from their civil ceremony. The caption revealed that seven years ago, on June 23, they first committed to each other.

The post further read, "Today, that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs, leading up to this moment. With the blessings of both our families and both our gods, we are now man and wife. Here’s to love, hope, and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever.”

Later, they also had a grand reception in Mumbai with all the who's who of the industry, including Salman Khan, in attendance.

Fans can't wait to see more of what they share, as everyone is in awe of them!