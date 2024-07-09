Breaking News
Updated on: 09 July,2024 10:47 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

In the picture, Sonakshi Sinha can be seen looking at Zaheer Iqbal in admiration while she keeps her one hand around his neck.

Actor Zaheer Iqbal on Monday dropped a romantic picture with wife Sonakshi Sinha from the initial year of their dating phase.


In the picture, Sonakshi can be seen looking at her (then) boyfriend in admiration while she keeps her one hand around his neck.


Zaheer wrote in the caption, "This day... This moment... This feeling. I knew it's FOREVER."


 
 
 
 
 
He also mentioned that this particular snap was clicked in 2017.

Sonakshi Sinha reacted to the image with a priceless comment.

"my jaan!!! Still singing to each other... may it never stop," Sonakshi wrote.

Fans and other members of the film industry also chimed in the comment section and showered love on the couple.

"Heart is awwwwwww," actor Pulkit Samrat commented.

Dia Mirza dropped a couple of heart emojis in the comment section.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding.The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union. Sonakshi and Zaheer, who have been together for seven years, sealed their love in an intimate ceremony attended by close family and friends.

The couple recently shared glimpses of their wedding on social media, marking June 23 as a day etched in their hearts forever.

Sonakshi expressed her joy in a heartfelt Instagram post, reflecting on their journey of love and togetherness."On this very day, seven years back (23.06.2017) in each other's eyes, we saw love in its purest form and decided to hold on to it. Today that love has guided us through all the challenges and triumphs... leading up to this moment... where with the blessings of both our families and both our gods... we are now man and wife. Here's to love, hope and all things beautiful with each other, from now until forever. Sonakshi Zaheer23.06.2024," Sonakshi wrote announcing her marriage to Zaheer.Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnising their relationship.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonakshi will be seen in 'Kakuda', which is directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and will be out on ZEE5 on July 12. The film also stars Riteish Deshmukh and Saqib Saleem.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

zaheer iqbal sonakshi sinha bollywood news

