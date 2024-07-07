In the caption, she mentioned how much she misses her parents and remembered how emotional her mother got when she realized Sonakshi would be moving out

Sonakshi Sinha with her parents

Listen to this article Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha feels homesick after wedding with Zaheer Iqbal, misses 'sindhi curry' at parents' home x 00:00

Sonakshi Sinha recently married her longtime boyfriend, Zaheer Iqbal, and moved into a new luxury apartment in Bandra, Mumbai. Two weeks after the wedding, she shared new photos from the intimate celebrations, showing her hugging her mom, Poonam Sinha, and her dad, veteran actor Shatrughan Sinha.

Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha feels homesick

ADVERTISEMENT

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

In the caption, she mentioned how much she misses her parents and remembered how emotional her mother got when she realized Sonakshi would be moving out after the wedding. Sonakshi also reminded herself that her new home in Bandra is just a 25-minute drive from her family's house in Juhu.

She wrote, “At the wedding Maa started crying when it hit her i would be moving out of the house, i told her ‘Maa, dont worry… juhu to bandra only 25 mins’ Missing them a lil extra today, so I’m telling myself the exact same thing ❤️ Hope theres Sunday sindhi curry made at home…See you soon… zoom zoom zoom.” Sonakshi also talked about her favorite dishes and joked that they better be ready because she's on her way to her parents' house.

Newlywed Sonakshi Sinha on her honeymoon

Bollywood’s hottest new couple in town Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, who tied the knot on June 23 are currently on their honeymoon. The actress shared stunning pictures from their romantic time by the poolside. Taking to her Instagram handle, Sonakshi posted several pictures in which the stunning couple can be seen enjoying together. Sonakshi shared a video in which their feet can be seen along with the beautiful poolside view. She also shared a sweet picture with her husband and wrote in the caption, "Beautiful sunsets"

Another picture shows the couple at a restaurant taking a mirror selfie. Sonakshi is glowing as a newlywed in a grey dress with a black jacket, while Zaheer is seen in a casual look.

Sonakshi and Zaheer got married on June 23 in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The civil wedding was followed by a wedding bash at Bastian which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

The reception was attended by a constellation of Bollywood stars, including Salman Khan, Vidya Balan with Siddharth Roy Kapur, and veteran actress Saira Banu, among others, who came to congratulate the couple and celebrate their union.