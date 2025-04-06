Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between GT and SRH, people will bet on the batsmen more compared to the bowlers. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan will feature in the clash

Pat Cummins, Shubman Gill (Pic: X/@SunRisers/@gujarat_titans)

Listen to this article SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Shubman Gill wins toss, Gujarat Titans opt to bowl x 00:00

In the ongoing IPL 2025 match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, skipper Shubman Gill has won the toss and elected to bowl first at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of the IPL 2025 match between GT and SRH, people will bet on the batsmen more than on the bowlers. Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Jos Buttler and Sai Sudharsan will feature in the clash.

Also Read: SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

Gujarat Titans star pacer Kagiso Rabada will not feature in the IPL 2025 match against SRH. The franchise made the announcement that the speedster has flown back to South Africa for personal matters.



Spin all-rounder, Washington Sundar, has been included in the team in place of Arshad Khan. The inclusion of Sundar has increased the batting depth in the Titans' side.

In the history of the IPL, Titans have had the upper hand against Sunrisers. It will be interesting to see if the "Orange Army" better their record today at home.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Confirmed Playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Aniket Verma, Mohammed Shami.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Washington Sundar, Ishant Sharma, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj.