SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XIs, head-to-head, injuries and more

Updated on: 06 April,2025 06:45 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

The IPL 2025 match between SRH and GT promises to entertain the crowd with the big hits as both teams comprise explosive batsmen. Riding high on confidence, Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning momentum

Ishan Kishan, Shubman Gill (Pic: X/@SunRisers/@gujarat_titans)

After facing three consecutive defeats in the IPL 2025, Sunrisers Hyderabad will lock horns with Gujarat Titans at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium.


Riding high on confidence, Gujarat Titans will look to continue their winning momentum. Their batting lineup is looking rock-solid, which consists of the likes of Sai Sudharasna, Shubman Gill, Jos Buttler and Sherfane Rutherford.


The IPL 2025 match between SRH and GT promises to entertain the crowd with the big hits as both teams comprise explosive batsmen.


SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Injuries and unavailability

Gujarat Titans' star pacer Kagiso Rabada might miss out on the clash. The franchise announced that the speedster has flown back to South Africa following personal matters.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Head-to-head records

In the history of the IPL, Sunrisers Hyderabad and Gujarat Titans have had a face-off on five occasions, out of which the Titans have won three matches and Sunrisers have come victorious in only one match. One match between the teams ended with no result.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Predicted playing XI

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Abhishek Sharma, Travis Head, Ishan Kishan, Nitish Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Aniket Verma, Abhinav Manohar, Pat Cummins(c), Harshal Patel, Mohammad Shami, Zeeshan Ansari, Simarjeet Singh.

Gujarat Titans: Shubhman Gill (c), Jos Buttler (wk), Sai Sudharsan, Shahrukh Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Arshad Khan, R Sai Kishore, Mohammad Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Ishant Sharma.

SRH vs GT, IPL 2025: Full Squads

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Heinrich Klaasen, Pat Cummins, Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Ishan Kishan, Mohammed Shami, Harshal Patel, Abhinav Manohar, Rahul Chahar, Adam Zampa, Simarjeet Singh, Eshan Malinga, Jaydev Unadkat, Kamindu Mendis, Zeeshan Ansari, Atharva Taide, Sachin Baby, Aniket Verma, Wiaan Mulder.

Gujarat Titans: Shubman Gill, Sai Sudharsan, Glenn Phillips, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Jos Buttler, Rashid Khan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Nishant Sindhu, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Gerald Coetzee, Jayant Yadav, Arshad Khan, Karim Janat, Sherfane Rutherford, Mahipal Lomror, Washington Sundar, Manav Suthar, Gurnoor Brar, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prasidh Krishna, Kulwant Khejroliya, Mohammed Siraj.

