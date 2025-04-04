Rabada returns home from IPL due to personal reasons

The Titans, though, have not specified the duration of Rabada’s absence from the IPL 2025, where he has played two matches

Kagiso Rabada

South African pacer Kagiso Rabada has returned home from the IPL due to personal reasons, his franchise Gujarat Titans announced on Thursday.

The Titans, though, have not specified the duration of Rabada’s absence from the IPL 2025, where he has played two matches. “Kagiso has returned to South Africa to deal with an important personal matter,” the Gujarat outfit said in a statement.

Rabada appeared against Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians, grabbing 1 for 41 and 1 for 42 respectively in those matches. Rabada, 29, was not picked for Gujarat Titans’ match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Wednesday.

