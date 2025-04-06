The Pamban sea bridge, built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, is India's first vertical sea-lift bridge and is expected to boost access to the religious town of Rameswaram. The bridge features stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade paint, and fully welded joints, enhancing durability while reducing maintenance requirement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated India’s first vertical sea-lift Pamban Bridge. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Tamil Nadu: PM Modi inaugurates new Pamban bridge, CM Stalin skips event x 00:00

Prime Minister (PM) Narendra Modi on Sunday inaugurated the Pamban sea bridge, enhancing rail connectivity between Rameswaram island and the mainland, and flagged off the new Rameswaram–Tambaram train service. He also launched a Coast Guard ship that sailed beneath the newly built structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

As per PTI, Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin skipped the high-profile event, citing prior official commitments in Udhagamandalam. He reiterated concerns over the proposed delimitation exercise, urging the PM to address the apprehensions of the people of Tamil Nadu.

The Pamban sea bridge, built at a cost of over Rs 550 crore, is India's first vertical sea-lift bridge. It is expected to boost access to the religious town of Rameswaram, a popular pilgrimage site.

Spanning 2.08 kilometers, the bridge comprises 99 spans and a 72.5-meter-long vertical lift span that can be raised up to 17 metres, allowing the smooth passage of large ships while ensuring seamless train operations.

The bridge features stainless steel reinforcement, high-grade paint, and fully welded joints, enhancing durability while reducing maintenance requirements.

Its foundation is supported by 333 piles and 101 piers/pile caps, designed for dual rail tracks and future expansion. The use of polysiloxane paint protects it from corrosion, ensuring longevity in the harsh marine environment. This bridge is a remarkable blend of tradition and technology.

In the train, school children proudly waved the tricolour and the Southern Railway has announced that select mail and express and passenger trains will now originate and terminate at Rameswaram as the new bridge has been commissioned.

According to officials, the new railway sea bridge between Mandapam railway station (mainland) and the Rameshwaram island is not just a replacement for the old Pamban Bridge; it represents a colossal leap in India's engineering capabilities.

The most notable feature of the new Pamban bridge is its state-of-the-art vertical lift mechanism, "an engineering marvel," making it the first vertical lift railway sea bridge in India.

The new bridge employs a vertical lift 72-meter central span that rises 22 meters above the water, allowing larger vessels to pass beneath with ease. Under rail traffic, the bridge remains simply supported at two ends, thus ensuring absolute stability.

"While the new Pamban Bridge is India's first vertical lift sea bridge, it shares similarities with other globally recognised bridges known for their technological advancements and unique designs. These include the Golden Gate Bridge in the United States, Tower Bridge in London and the Oresund Bridge in Denmark-Sweden. Each of these iconic structures, though different in design and functionality, represents a pinnacle of engineering excellence. The new Pamban Bridge stands proudly in their company, combining cutting-edge technology with the challenges posed by India's coastal and seismic conditions," according to the Southern Railway, reported PTI.

The construction of the new Pamban Bridge came with a host of challenges, including environmental hurdles and logistical difficulties. The turbulent waters of the Palk Strait, along with high winds, unpredictable weather, and the region's vulnerability to cyclones and seismic activity, demanded meticulous planning and a resilient design approach.

Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw, Tamil Nadu Governor R.N. Ravi, and State Finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu were among the dignitaries present at the inauguration.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, upon returning from Sri Lanka, was warmly received by Governor Ravi, Minister Thennarasu, Union Minister L. Murugan, BJP Tamil Nadu president K. Annamalai, and senior party leaders, including H. Raja and Vanathi Srinivasan.

(With PTI inputs)