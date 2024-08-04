Salman Khan's sister Arpita Khan celebrated her birthday weekend with husband Aayush Sharma and friends Sonakshi Sinha, Zaheer Iqbal, Varun Sharma, and others

Sonakshi Siha, Zaheer Iqbal and others

Listen to this article Inside Salman Khan's sister Arpita's adventurous birthday weekend, Sonakshi Sinha attempts 'Tauba Tauba' step x 00:00

Salman Khan's youngest sister Arpita Khan turned a year older on Saturday. She ringed in her birthday surrounded by her near and dear ones including her husband Aayush Sharma, their kids, Salman Khan, Sohail Khan and others. Newlyweds Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal were also part of the celebrations.

ADVERTISEMENT

On Sunday evening, in a collaborative post Zaheer and Sonakshi shared pictures from the fun weekend they had celebrating Arpita's birthday. The first picture was a group photo including Arpita, Aayush, Sonakshi, Varun, Zaheer and their friend Sneha. The second picture saw the group posing on a field with mud on their legs. The couple also included pictures from the midnight cake cutting celebration.

The post also included a small clip of Sonakshi and Varun Sharma hilariously attempting the viral 'Tauba Tauba' hookstep from the film 'Bad Newz' that was originally performed by actor Vicky Kaushal.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zaheer Iqbal (@iamzahero)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal:

The couple recently completed one month of marriage. They flew to the Philippines to celebrate one month of their wedding day. They revealed that they aimed to recover after what was a hectic month for the newlyweds. Sharing multiple pictures from their stay, they wrote, "We celebrated one month of our wedding by doing what we needed to do the most - RECOVER!!!"

They further wrote, "This is not an ad, and no one asked us to post but i cant help but share the awesomeness of @thefarmatsanbenito in the Philippines. In one week we were taught what wellness actually means, listen to our bodies and take care of our minds. Waking up in the midst of nature, eating right, sleeping on time, detox treatments and massages galore - feeling brand new."

"Thanks to our amazing friends @nirvanachaudhary, @_rahulchaudhary_ and @varun.chaudhary for making sure we have this life changing experience and thanks to all the amazing people who made our stay so comfortable - Preet, Raoul, Dr. Jocelyn, Steffi, Cleo, the detox man Jun and our main two - EJ and Nikka. We cant wait to see you all again," they added.

Sinha and Iqbal, also an actor, had a civil marriage ceremony followed by a star-studded reception on June 23.

"I feel that when two people are in love, nothing else matters. And I hope people have the strength to follow their heart which is what I did and I'm happy," the actor told PTI, adding that she hopes that everyone gets to live in harmony and should "appreciate and respect each other wherever they come from".