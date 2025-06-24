Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to extend her support to Deepika Padukone demanding an eight-hour shift on movie set. But she also said every project has a different requirement

Sonakshi Sinha

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha backs Deepika Padukone's 8-hour shift demand: 'Have worked with actors who do not work beyond that' x 00:00

Actress Sonakshi Sinha is the latest to weigh in on the ongoing eight-hour shift debate, which stemmed from Deepika Padukone’s reported demands during discussions for Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s film Spirit. Deepika allegedly walked out of the Prabhas-starrer after the makers failed to meet her conditions, including limited working hours, sparking industry-wide conversations on fair work timings. Now, Sonakshi has extended her support to Deepika’s demand, calling it “fair.”

Sonakshi Sinha supports Deepika

In an interview with India Today, Sonakshi shared her take on the matter, saying, “I don’t even know if it is true or not. But if it is, it’s a very fair reason.”

She further added, “I have worked with actors who don’t work beyond eight hours. So, I don’t see why it should be any different for female actors as well.”

Sonakshi also emphasized the importance of balancing the unique demands of a project with personal time, noting that such scheduling is possible with proper planning.

'Depends on project'

“It also depends on the requirements of the project. You can schedule it in a way where you accommodate those hours. There are a lot of other things to shoot with other people, which you can finish off during that time. I think it’s very achievable," she added stressing on each project has different requirements from its actors.

The actress went on to highlight how time outside the shoot is crucial for preparation, especially for physically demanding roles. “You do need time for yourself beyond shoot hours. If I’m doing a film where I’m required to be extremely fit, I need those two hours to go to the gym. If you put me on set for 12 to 14 hours, I won’t be able to do it.”

Deepika Padukone and Sandeep Reddy Vanga tiff

For the uninitiated, Deepika Padukone was reportedly replaced by Triptii Dimri in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s much-awaited film Spirit after she put forth several working conditions as a new mother.

As per reports, Deepika requested an eight-hour workday, a pay hike, and a share in the film’s profits. It is also believed she declined to speak Telugu lines in the film and asked for them to be dubbed instead.

Deepika welcomed her first child, a baby girl, with husband Ranveer Singh on September 8, 2024.