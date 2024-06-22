Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal will tie the knot on June 23. Ahead of the wedding, the Sinha house was seen completely lit up

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Listen to this article Shatrughan Sinha's home 'Ramayan' in Mumbai lit up ahead of Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding, watch video x 00:00

The Sinha and Iqbal family are in festive mood as they gear up for the wedding of Sonakshi and Zaheer. The Sinha house in Mumbai has been lit up ahead of the couple's wedding on Sunday.

Shatrughan Sinha owns a multi-storeyed building in Mumbai named 'Ramayan' where he resides with his family. On Friday night, the length of the building was seen covered in lights.

ADVERTISEMENT

Earlier, there were several reports that claimed that Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha were upset with their daughter's decision of getting married without their consent. However, the Sinha family has said 'khamosh' to all the rumours as they visited the Iqbal residence on Thursday. Pictures from their get-together also found their way to social media.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer also had their mehendi ceremony on Friday. Take a look at the picture:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Will Shatrughan attend daughter's wedding?

'Will he or won't he?' has been the question that has been doing the rounds about Shatrughan Sinha's attendance at daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Shatrughan Sinha has shut down the rumours in his own style. He termed the rumours around his family as 'fake news' that is being spread by frustrated people. The senior actor said that he is very fond of his daughter and will certainly attend the wedding ceremony. He also added that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”

He shared with Zoom, “Tell me, whose life is it anyway? It’s just the life of my only daughter Sonakshi, whom I am very proud of and immensely fond of. She calls me the pillar of her strength. I will be there at the wedding, certainly. Why shouldn’t I and why won’t I? Her happiness is my happiness and vice versa. She has every right to choose her partner and the other details of her wedding.”

There has also been several reports of there being tension in the Sinha family ahead of Sonakshi's wedding. It was also reported that Sonakshi's mother Poonam and her brother unfollowed her on Instagram in the week leading up to the wedding. Denying any tension in the family, Sinha said, "Those who are coming out with fake news are just sounding very frustrated with this joyous occasion as they are spreading nothing but lies. I would like to caution them with my signature dialogue: Khamosh, it’s none of your business. Mind only your business.”