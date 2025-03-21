Breaking News
Brazilian national held at Mumbai airport with drugs worth over Rs 11 crore
Mumbai weather: 86 birds, animals rescued as city witnesses soaring temperatures
Girl recounts sexual assault by father during 'Good Touch, Bad Touch' session
Woman, her paramour's accomplices held for husband's murder in Dindoshi
Chhaava leaked online with 1,818 links, Mumbai Police begins probe
shot-button
IPL 2025 IPL 2025
Home > Entertainment News > Bollywood News > Article > Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of giggles with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of giggles with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Updated on: 21 March,2025 10:46 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, have been treating their fans to a bunch of adorable pictures since tying the knot, and their latest post is a testament to their blissful married life

Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of giggles with husband Zaheer Iqbal

Picture Courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account

Listen to this article
Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of giggles with husband Zaheer Iqbal
x
00:00

The most loved couple in town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, have been treating their fans to a bunch of adorable pictures since tying the knot, and their latest post is a testament to their blissful married life.


On Thursday, Sonakshi posted a couple of selfies on Instagram and appreciated her husband.


 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)


She wrote, "A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say, I haven't wasted even one day since I met this guy...Last pic says it all... at least we have 2 good pictures in us before the giggles kick in. @iamzahero #husbandappreciationpost."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala reacted to the post.

Aditi wrote, "Soooooooo byoot."

Manisha commented, "god bless you both".

Recently, Sonakshi shared a video of herself quietly getting ready in her makeup room. Later in the video, Zaheer enters the room and suddenly shouts, making the 'Lootera' actress scream in surprise and fear.

Along with the video, Sonakshi added the caption, "The secret to my glowing skin."

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life.

The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Jatadhara, which marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

sonakshi sinha zaheer iqbal Instagram bollywood news Entertainment News

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK