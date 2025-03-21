Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, have been treating their fans to a bunch of adorable pictures since tying the knot, and their latest post is a testament to their blissful married life

Picture Courtesy/Sonakshi Sinha's Instagram account

Listen to this article Sonakshi Sinha shares glimpse of giggles with husband Zaheer Iqbal x 00:00

The most loved couple in town, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal, have been treating their fans to a bunch of adorable pictures since tying the knot, and their latest post is a testament to their blissful married life.

On Thursday, Sonakshi posted a couple of selfies on Instagram and appreciated her husband.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

She wrote, "A day without laughter, is a day wasted! Safe to say, I haven't wasted even one day since I met this guy...Last pic says it all... at least we have 2 good pictures in us before the giggles kick in. @iamzahero #husbandappreciationpost."

Aditi Rao Hydari and Manisha Koirala reacted to the post.

Aditi wrote, "Soooooooo byoot."

Manisha commented, "god bless you both".

Recently, Sonakshi shared a video of herself quietly getting ready in her makeup room. Later in the video, Zaheer enters the room and suddenly shouts, making the 'Lootera' actress scream in surprise and fear.

Along with the video, Sonakshi added the caption, "The secret to my glowing skin."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi married Zaheer on June 23 last year in the presence of their loved ones at their residence in Mumbai. It was an intimate wedding. The wedding was followed by a bash at Bastian, a popular Mumbai restaurant and event venue, which saw numerous Bollywood celebrities in attendance.

Sonakshi and Zaheer dated for seven years before solemnizing their relationship. The couple recently marked their presence on The Great Indian Kapil Show, where they spilled the beans on their dating life.

The two starred together in the film Double XL in 2022.

Meanwhile, on the work front, the actress will next be seen in Jatadhara, which marks her debut in the Telugu film industry.

