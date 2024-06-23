Even though no one from the Sinha family appeared in the video, fans believe this marks the start of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding festivities

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha wedding: Bride-to-be's family holds special pooja ceremony ahead of grand wedding with Zaheer Iqbal

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal are in love and are about to start a new chapter together by getting married today on June 23, 2024. As their wedding day gets closer, a special ceremony was held at Sonakshi Sinha's house, ‘Ramayan.’

A video from the event is now circulating online. Even though no one from the Sinha family appeared in the video, fans believe this marks the start of Sonakshi and Zaheer’s wedding festivities.

Bride-to-be's family holds special pooja ceremony

A video posted by the paparazzi account Viral Bhayani shows a priest reciting holy mantras. As photographers tried to catch a glimpse of the ceremony, security guards were seen closing the door to Sonakshi’s house. Another video circulating online shows the paparazzi hounding the same pandit outside 'Ramayan'.

According to the Instant Bollywood page, a photographer was heard asking the priest if he would be attending the wedding today. The priest replied, "We will go, but I won't say anything more now." He also mentioned that he would be going to the wedding and that "today was a very good day."

Sonakshi Sinha's wedding to be a civil ceremony

Zaheer Iqbal's dad, Iqbal Ratansi, shared with Free Press Journal, “It will have neither Hindu nor Muslim rituals. It will be a civil marriage.” Zaheer’s father further dismissed reports claiming Sonakshi might convert to Islam after her wedding. “She is not converting, and that is for sure. Theirs is a union of hearts, and religion has no role to play whatsoever,” he said and then added, “I believe in humanity. God is called Bhagwan by Hindus and Allah by Muslims. But at the end of the day, we are all human beings. My blessings are with Zaheer and Sonakshi.”

About Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

The intimate wedding festivities have begun, and the pictures from the couple’s intimate mehendi ceremony have already stolen our hearts. In the picture that has made it to social media, Sonakshi is seen smiling ear to ear as she wears a beautiful red kurta with golden embroidery on it. The actress paired her dress with intricate long earrings. Zaheer was seen in a printed red and white loose shirt.

‘Will he or won’t he?’ has been the question circulating about Shatrughan Sinha's attendance at daughter Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding. Shatrughan Sinha has shut down the rumours in his own style. He termed the fake news around his family being spread by frustrated people. The senior actor said that he is very fond of his daughter and will certainly attend the wedding ceremony. He also added that Sonakshi and Zaheer “look very nice together.”