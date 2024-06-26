Some reports said that her brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, weren't at Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal's wedding due to some personal strife

Kussh Sinha opens up about Sonakshi's wedding

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh confirms attending the wedding, calls it a 'sensitive time' for the family

Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in a small ceremony on Sunday. Some reports said that her brothers, Luv Sinha and Kussh Sinha, weren't at the wedding. However, Kussh told News18 that these reports aren't true.

Sonakshi Sinha's brother Kussh confirms attending the wedding

Kussh said, “I have already seen people publishing inaccurate information. It started with an article in a leading portal that had a quote by an unnamed source. I am not sure who’s doing all this right now and where it’s coming from. But a few houses have my images [from the night]." He also shared that ‘this is a sensitive time for the family’.

“It’s just that I am a private individual and I am not seen that much but that doesn’t mean that I wasn’t there. I was present and I have only good wishes for my sister and will always wish her well.” He added.

Zaheer Iqbal gifts Sonakshi swanky car

Doting husband Zaheer Iqbal has reportedly gifted his wife Sonakshi Sinha a swanky set of wheels post wedding. The actor reportedly shelled out a whopping amount of Rs crore to purchase a BMW i7 electric luxury sedan which costs a little over Rs 2 crore, as per its on-road price in Mumbai. The couple made a grand entrance at their wedding reception in the same car, with Zaheer being chivalrous and opening the door for his bride.

About Sonakshi Sinha's wedding

Making her first appearance post-wedding, Sonakshi could be seen sporting a red-coloured silk saree. She accessorised her saree with a choker-style green and gold necklace along with matching drop earrings and red bangles. The actor slayed the bun look at the reception also and she adorned with a garland of jasmine tied around her bun. For glam, the new bride in town opted for a heavy makeup look and winged eyeliner. She flaunted her look with sindoor. The groom Zaheer looked stunning in a white Sherwani, beaming with joy on his special day as his wife Sonakshi held him close. The couple happily posed as man and wife for the paparazzi at the wedding reception.

Talking about their wedding, after dating for over seven years, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married in Mumbai on June 23. The lovebirds tied the knot in an intimate ceremony in the presence of their close friends and family. Taking to the Instagram handle, the couple shared beautiful pictures from their D-day. Sonakshi shared a series of photos from her special day.