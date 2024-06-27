Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal wedding: Sushant Divgikr claimed that guests gatecrashed a recent celebrity wedding. The Dabangg star reacted to the post

Sonakshi Sinha and Sushant Divgikr

Bollywood actors Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal tied the knot on June 23. The couple had a registered marriage at Sonakshi's plush sea-facing Bandra apartment. The close-knit ceremony was attended by family and close friends. In the evening following the wedding, the couple had a grand party for members of the film industry.

Now, trans model and actor Sushant Divgikr has said that strangers gatecrashed a recently held celebrity wedding. While they did not mention the name of the celebrity, netizens guessed they were talking about Sonakshi an Zaheer's wedding. Sushant was a part of the wedding reception held on Sunday.

"Just experienced several people gate crashing and/or trying to gate crash a celebrity wedding recently,” Divgikr wrote.

“I can’t believe people will get fully dressed, pretend like they’re invited and then sneak in!! For what joy? So you can enter and just make some reels?” he asked. “I am in disbelief as to how people can be so faaaaltu,” they concluded.

Divgikr had posted a picture with Sonakshi of the wedding reception held on Sunday. The post was also noticed by the newlywed who also reacted to it. Sonakshi dropped three laughing with tears emojis in the comment section.

On Sonakshi's wedding day, Sushant Divgikr had shared pictures with the newlyweds on her Instagram feed. Along with the picture, they wrote, "O meri sona re sona re sona re".

"From admiring each others’ journeys for years to seeing you blossom into the most beautiful person you promised to be for yourself and now , @iamzahero , I am so happy for you ! For both of you. I know howwwww much this means for the two of you and I knowwwww you’re going to just be the best together. Always cheering you on sis @aslisona," they added.

For their latest outing on Wednesday evening, Sonakshi and Zaheer picked a restaurant in Mumbai. Sonakshi looked beautiful in a red silk dress, paired with heels and a shiny white clutch. Zaheer wore a white shirt with black leaf patterns. The couple posed for pictures outside the restaurant, smiling for the cameras. Afterward, they went inside, hugged a close relative, and Zaheer touched the feet of an elder as a sign of respect.



