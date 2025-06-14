Calling it a magical yet tough journey, Sonam Bajwa wrapped Milap Zaveri’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, set for a Dussehra release with high drama and passion

Harshvardhan Rane with Sonam Bajwa pics/Instagram

Actress Sonam Bajwa has completed the shooting for ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat’ and said that it is one of the most difficult films she has shot till date.

Sonam took to the photo-sharing platform Instagram, where she shared a series of pictures from the set, posing alongside her co-star Harshvardhan Rane. She also shared a behind-the-scenes glimpse with director Milap Zaveri.

For the caption, she wrote: “Can’t believe I am writing that Filming of Ek Deewane ki ‘DEEWANIYAT’ is complete. Despite being one of the most difficult films that I shot till date the experience has been soooo magical.”

“Want to thank everyone who has been part of this journey and team Deewaniyat. This was not possible without you all.”

Her co-actor Harshvardhan wrapped up the shoot for the film on June 12 in Chandigarh and the team celebrated the moment with fireworks.

Harshavardhan took to his Instagram stories section, where he shared a glimpse of the moment with his team. The video featured fireworks, heart shaped balloons and a golden hued board which read: “It’s a wrap for Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat.”

The actor wrote: “#Wrapup ‘Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat’... Thanks to all the deewanas and deewanis who worked on this film. This is all thanks to each one of you. Can’t believe.”

Talking about ‘Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat,’ the upcoming film is locked for a Dusshera release. The date was announced on May 27 alongside a poster featuring intense passion and chemistry between the lead pair, promising a story filled with love, emotion, and drama. The movie explores intense emotions such as love, obsession, and heartbreak.

Sonam’s latest release is “Housefull 5,” which has a massive star cast. It also stars such as Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Abhishek Bachchan, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dino Morea, Nagis Fakri, Sanjay Dutt, Jackie Shroff, Nana Patekar, Chitrangada Singh, Fardeen Khan, Chunky Pandey, Johnny Lever, Shreyas Talpade, Ranjeet, Soundarya Sharma, Nikitin Dheer, and Akashdeep Sabir.

Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, the film released in theatres on June 6 with two climaxes. The film is bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala under his home banner Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

