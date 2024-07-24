Sonam Kapoor is flattered and happy to be considered someone who hasn’t aged much

Sonam Kapoor Pic/Instagram

Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor, who has defied age with her youthful appearance despite having a kid, reveals that even in her late 30s she’s being offered roles that would be ideal for a younger person. Although she’s flattered and happy to be considered as someone who hasn’t aged much, she’d still not sign up for something that doesn’t make her look real on screen.

In an interview with The Dirty Magazine, Sonam shared, “It's weird though because the roles I'm getting offered are still of a 20-something. I just recently got offered one of a girl whom her parents want to get married. I was just like, are you sure you want to offer this film to me? It doesn't make any sense. Another role was of a girl in school, who becomes a sportsperson. I thought the role would be split between a younger actor and me, but they wanted me for both! They were like, we'll make it work. I was like, no, I can't make it work! You know, because now they can de-age you. I don't want to be de-aged! Can you imagine me de-aged?”

She added, “I mean, obviously I don't look as young as a Jhanvi or a Khushi, but I'm quite grateful for the fact that people think of me as someone who's not aged much. Even though I've had a kid (Vayu) and all of that. I guess because my kid’s not been out there for the world to see? And I want to keep it that way."

Sonam and Anand tied the knot on May 8, 2018, in a traditional Anand Karaj ceremony.

In March 2022, the couple announced that they were expecting their first child together.

In 2022, after their son was born, Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja revealed his name as Vayu on Instagram. They also asked for blessings for their new family member.

On the work front, Sonam was last seen in the 2023 crime thriller film Blind. She is gearing up to start shooting for her next movie, Battle for Bittora, later this year.

