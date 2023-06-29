Sonam Kapoor attends UK PM Rishi Sunak's reception in floral print saree; see pics

Rishi Sunak Reception: Sonam Kapoor, who was invited to the reception hosted by the UK PM, dazzled in Indian attire

After performing at the King of England's coronation ceremony, actor Sonam Kapoor has now attended the UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak's reception in the UK-India Week 2023. The fashionista graced the reception in a floral print saree.

Late on Wednesday night, Sonam posted a couple of pictures of herself in a floral print saree on Instagram. Sonam draped a green saree with a white floral print blazer over it. She completed the look with red earrings and an emerald ring. She raised the glam quotient with bold red lipstick with minimal makeup. The actess credited designer Rohit Bal for the gorgeous saree.

Along with the post, she wrote, "Representing in @rohitbalofficial for the reception at 10 Downing Street to celebrate UK india week. What a beautiful day and so happy I got to wear a sari in the gorgeous London summer."

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF's flagship event. This weeklong programme seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation. Sunak will host the reception at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street and is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India Week, which is being held from June 26-30 in London.

Sonam attended the reception on June 28th representing India and its cultural influence globally.

Meanwhile, in May, Sonam also performed at King Charles III's coronation concert. Sonam took centre stage at the Coronation Concert as she introduced various choir performers of the Commonwealth. Her piece served as a prelude to the inspiring virtual choir performances by the Commonwealth, made up of choirs, solo artists and duos from the 56 Commonwealth countries. Sonam also introduced Steve Winwood, who performed a modern version of his iconic song 'Higher Love' accompanied by a 70-piece orchestra.

Sonam began her speech with the traditional namaste. She emphasized the diversity of the Commonwealth during her spoken word performance. Sonam was introduced as one of the biggest stars of Indian cinema. "Our Commonwealth is a union. Together, we are one-third of the world's people, one-third of the world's oceans, and one-third of the world's lands. Each of our countries is unique, and each of our people is special but we choose to stand as one. Learning from our history, blessed by our diversity, driven by our values and determined to build a more peaceful, sustainable and prosperous place where every voice is heard, " Sonam Kapoor said in her speech.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will soon be seen in the film 'Blind'. The film was ready quite a while ago. Helmed by Shome Makhija, the film will stream on the OTT platform Jio Cinema from July 7.