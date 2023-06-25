Janhvi Kapoor, Sonam Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor vacation together in London, see pics

Rhea Kapoor shared pictures of her sisters Sonam and Janhvi Kapoor spending time together in London. Sonam lives in London with her husband and son

Picture Courtesy/Rhea Kapoor's Instagram account

Producer Rhea Kapoor shared glimpses from her Summer Holidays on Friday, with girl pals Janhvi Kapoor and Sonam Kapoor. Taking to her Instagram handle, Rhea shared a string of pictures of their fun time together — laughing, eating and posing for pictures.

She captioned it as, ” Sweet Summer Solstice at 7 pm. #londonbynight.”

The fans flooded the comment section with comments, with one saying, ” Sonam Kapoor the queen.”.

Another said, ” Can I be a Kapoor sister?”.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film ‘Blind’ directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles. The film’s first look was unveiled at the Jio Studio’s event. The actress took a break from work as she welcomed her son Vayu with husband Anand Ahuja.

On the other hand, Rhea collaborated with Ekta Kapoor for the upcoming film ‘The Crew’. The film stars Kareena Kapoor Khan, Tabu, Kriti Sanon and Diljit Dosanjh in the lead roles. It is a story of three women and is touted as a laugh-riot, set against the backdrop of the struggling airline industry. However, their destinies lead to unwarranted situations and they get caught in a web of lies.

Janhvi, on the other hand, who was last seen in 'Mili' will next be seen in the film 'Bawaal' opposite Varun Dhawan. The film will be released on Prime Video. 'Bawaal’ will be the first Indian Film to have its premiere at the Eiffel Tower. The premiere will take place at the exquisite Salle Gustave Eiffel, offering a panoramic view of the city of love as the backdrop. The film is set against the backdrop of World War 2 and will take us through Europe. The film is directed by Nitesh Tiwari.

Janhvi will also be seen in 'Mr and Mrs Mahi' alongside Rajkummar Rao. For the film, Kapoor took training in cricket. She will also be making her Telugu debut with Jr NTR's next with Kortala Siva. The film has been titled Devara and will also star Saif Ali Khan.

(With inputs from ANI)