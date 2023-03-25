Kareena Kapoor Khan is 'so ready' as Rhea Kapoor starts filming for 'The Crew'

On her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday on Saturday, producer Rhea Kapoor shared that she is starting to shoot for her next movie 'The Crew'

On her mother Sunita Kapoor's birthday on Saturday, producer Rhea Kapoor shared that she is starting to shoot for her next movie 'The Crew'.

Rhea took to Instagram, where she put two pictures. The first image features the clap board of the film, while the second has a picture of her mother.

For the caption, Rhea wrote: "Is this real life!? Day 1. On @kapoor.sunita birthday with my Nani's blessings! Happy birthday mommy I couldn't be here without you! i love you!"

The film stars Tabu, Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon.

Kareena took to the comment section and wrote: "Kareena Kapoor Khan: So ready my girl love youuuuuu my rheaaaaaaaa."

The story follows three women who work and hustle to move on with life. But as they try to make their way forward, their destinies lead them to some unexpected and unwarranted situations, leading them to get caught in a web of lies.

The film, directed by Rajesh Krishnan and co-produced by Balaji Motion Pictures Limited and Anil Kapoor Productions, is set to go on floors by the end of March 2023.

Meanwhile, besides Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew', Kareena will be next seen in Sujoy Ghosh's 'Devotion of Suspect X', a Netflix series which is an adaptation of a novel of the same name. Kareena's upcoming series also stars Vijay Varma and Jaideep Ahlawat.

