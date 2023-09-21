As the MAMI Film Festival returns to its on-ground edition, Sonam Kapoor is roped in as ambassador for Word to Screen initiative that bats for book adaptations

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja

Two movies a year—that is Sonam Kapoor Ahuja’s mantra as she returned to films with Blind this year after embracing motherhood. That said, she is ensuring her contribution to movies goes beyond her acting projects. She has been appointed the ambassador for the Word to Screen initiative at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, which is organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image and will be held from October 27 to November 5.

Kapoor is known to be an avid reader. Couple that with her 16-year acting career, and she is the perfect choice to represent the initiative that explores the intersection of books and cinema. Launched in 2016, Word to Screen Market has since offered a platform to writers, publishers, and filmmakers to engage and create book adaptations.

Kapoor, who has fronted some adaptations, including her debut film Saawariya (2007), understands how some of the finest stories lend themselves well to celluloid. “By supporting this platform, I am taking a step towards ensuring that we tell more meaningful stories to our audience. As a voracious reader, I understand how a well-written book can form the backbone of a compelling film narrative,” she says. This year, the festival will return to its on-ground edition after a three-year break due to the pandemic.