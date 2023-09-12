Wacky Wednesday: When Sonam Kapoor called Ranbir Kapoor's 'Brahmastra' as 'Shiva no 1' on Koffee with Karan

In an episode of the talk show "Koffee with Karan," the talented actress Sonam Kapoor found herself in a genuinely comical situation that left her brother, Arjun Kapoor, the audience, and the host, Karan Johar, in fits of laughter

During the episode, when the team of Brahmastra was busy promoting their film, Karan asked a question to Sonam, who, according to her, is the 'man of the moment'. To which Sonam said, "Ranbir Kapoor". The actress further added, "I am seeing him everywhere. He’s promoting Ayan (Mukerji)’s film".

As soon as she ended her statement, Karan asked her about the name of the film, and Sonam’s reply to it made everyone go crazy. When Karan asked her the title of the film, Sonam said, ‘Shiva (long pause) no. 1’

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

After listening to her answer, Karan, who is also the producer of the film, couldn’t stop himself from laughing. While Arjun called her a complete mess. Well, as soon as the video went viral, fans reacted to it in a hilarious way.

One fan wrote, "This was the best Koffee episode so far". "She’s amazing Sachi just like her daddy," wrote another fan. A third fan commented, "The best episode of season 7 so far!"

The Veere Di Wedding actress made her fans go crazy with her phrases, which range from disclosing her siblings who have slept with her pals to forgetting Ranbir Kapoor's film name Brahmastra and calling it 'Shiva Number 1', which embarrasses Arjun Kapoor.

Recently, Alia Bhatt celebrated a special milestone as Brahmastra marked its one-year anniversary. This film holds a unique place in Alia's heart, as it was during its filming that her off-screen romance with Ranbir Kapoor began.

"Brahmastra" featured Ranbir Kapoor as Shiva and Alia Bhatt as Isha, and it was during the filming of this epic that their real-life romance blossomed. The couple got married the following year and welcomed their daughter, Raha, in November. The film itself continues to hold a special place in the hearts of fans and the industry, with the promise of more magic to come in the next instalments of the "Brahmastra" journey.