Sonam Kapoor becomes the only Indian to attend Hugo Boss' show at Milan Fashion Week 2023

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja is a fashionista who has represented the country on global platforms. Now, the actress has been invited by Hugo Boss to attend the prestigious Milan Fashion Week 2023.

Sonam will be the only Indian attending the Hugo Boss FW2023 show at the Milan Fashion Week. Hugo Boss will be unveiling its new sustainable outerwear styles at their Fall Winter show on September 22, 2023.

The Neerja actor attended Burberry’s fashion show at the London Fashion Week. She looked stunning in a blue and white Burberry-print midi dress paired with a matching Burberry formal coat with sharp collars, lapels, and black buttons in the front. Her look was created with David Lee’s latest Burberry Resort 2024 collection. Sonam completed her look with Black Leather Saddle Tall Boots with a buckle harness ankle strap, rounded toe, polished metal hardware, and slip-on design. She was styled by her sister Rhea Kapoor.

Recently, Sonam was appointed the ambassador for the Word to Screen initiative at the Jio MAMI Mumbai Film Festival 2023, which is organised by the Mumbai Academy of Moving Image and will be held from October 27 to November 5.

In a statement, Sonam said, "By supporting this platform, I am taking a step towards ensuring that we tell more meaningful stories to our audience. As a voracious reader, I understand how a well-written book can form the backbone of a compelling film narrative."

Sonam's last release was Blind on JioCinema. It was her first film since The Zoya Factor in 2019. The actress gears up to return to acting after her maternity break. In a statement, "As I return to the cinemas post pregnancy, I will endeavour to do just that because it brings me joy to see people forget about their current reality to enjoy cinema, and the world that it can create for us." She reiterated, “I’m looking to do two projects year on year from here on and I’m going to look for scripts that are hugely entertaining and engaging.”

The actress added, "I remember why I wanted to become an actor. Since I was a child, I loved films that I could see with my entire family. It was an experience that I looked forward to. I went through a range of emotions while seeing such films with my family. Those moments are still some of the most beautiful memories of my life. That’s the kind of cinema that I want to be a part of."