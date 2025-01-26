Breaking News
Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a voluminous feather jacket at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary show

Updated on: 26 January,2025 07:21 AM IST  |  Mumbai
ANI |

Top

Sonam Kapoor's glamourous style statement stole the spotlight at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special 25th-anniversary show in Mumbai

Sonam Kapoor dazzles in a voluminous feather jacket at Sabyasachi's 25th anniversary show

Picture Courtesy/Rhea's Instagram account

Actor Sonam Kapoor's glamourous style statement stole the spotlight at designer Sabyasachi Mukherjee's special 25th-anniversary show in Mumbai.


She turned the heads in her black attire with a voluminous feather jacket. She was styled by celebrity fashion stylist, Rhea Kapoor.


Sonam's couture attire included a pencil skirt that she teamed up with a top and a feather jacket.


She completed her look with a royal necklace adding more charm to her look.

Rhea took to Instagram handle to share pictures of her sister Sonam. She wrote in the caption, "Celebrating 25 years of @sabyasachiofficial.. By @farhanhussain In @sabyasachiofficial couture and @dior Style @rheakapoor with @abhilashatd Beauty @namratasoni Hair @bbhiral #25yearsofsabyasachi"

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor)

The 25th-anniversary show was a star-studded affair. From Alia Bhatt, Sonam Kapoor, Ananya Panday, Aditi Rao Hydari, Siddharth, Deepika Padukone, Shabana Azmi, Sobhita Dhulipala, Bipasha Basu, many celebrities were captured at the event.

sonam kapoor rhea kapoor sabyasachi mukherjee bollywood news Entertainment News

