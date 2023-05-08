Sonam Kapoor's first pics from King Charles' Coronation Concert out, actress wears gown co-designed by Anamika Khanna and Emilia Wickstead

Sonam Kapoor has shared photos revealing her look for the Coronation Concert being held for King Charles III at Windsor Castle. She is wearing a gown co-designed by Indian designer Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead.

Ever since the news broke that Sonam Kapoor was going to make a spoken word performance at the Coronation Concert held for King Charles III at Windsor Castle, there has been a lot of curiosity around her look. As one of the most fashion forward celebrities in India, her fans and the fashion circle was waiting with bated breath to see what the actress chose represent India in at the prestigious event. The world will be watching, which made her choice even more significant.

Ahead of her appearance, reports in fashion magazines had already stated that the actress had decided to wear a floor-length gown co-designed by Anamika Khanna and New Zealand-born UK-based designer Emilia Wickstead. Right before the concert, which was to be held at 8pm in the UK on Sunday, the actress shared photos of the gown on her Instagram handle.

She also expressed how honored she was to be part of this historic moment. "Historic moments call for fashion moments. I'm honored to mark the unforgettable occasion of the #Coronationconcert by wearing the collaborative vision of two of the most incredible designers from the two countries I'm lucky to call home," she captioned her post.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonam Kapoor Ahuja (@sonamkapoor)

According to Vogue, Sonam had consulted creative director and longtime friend Nikhil Mansata, who brought this collaboration between Emilia Wickstead and Anamika Khanna to fruition. The bespoke floor-length gown features a band detail around the shoulders that frames the corseted bodice, extending into a full skirt lined with architectural godet pleats. While the gown was designed by Wickstead, Khanna contributed the calico-inspired print. The Indian designer took inspiration from the 17th and 18th-century calico prints which were a commodity commonly traded between India and the UK in the yesteryears.

The Coronation Concert is being held for King Charles III at Windsor Castle, a day after the historical ceremony was held, declaring him as the 40th monarch of Britain. Katy Perry, Lionel Richie and Take That are among the stars who will take to the stage for the Coronation concert. Nicole Scherzinger, Olly Murs, Paloma Faith and Andrea Bocelli will also perform at the event at Windsor Castle.