Sonam Kapoor holds son Vayu in her arms as she takes a stroll in Malabar Hill

Picture Courtesy/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

Sonam Kapoor took to social media to share a heartwarming moment from her vacation in Malabar Hill, where she was seen holding her son, Vayu, in her arms.

The adorable snapshot captured the pure love and joy between the mother and son, giving a glimpse into their precious family time. On Monday, the actress shared a series of photos and videos and captioned it, “Dear @radha82 thank you for such a wonderful tour of @nature.re_ @theheritage.project .. such amazing work by @rpg_foundation .. thank you ms Katie for being so kind in explaining everything so patiently.”

In the first image, the proud mom is seen holding her son, Vayu, in her arms; she poses along with other friends. In the videos, the ‘Neerja’ star is seen sharing glimpses of the lush green nature and animals around her, giving her followers a peek into the serene beauty of her vacation in Malabar Hill.

On March 25, the ‘Veere Di Wedding’ star penned a heartwarming birthday wish for her mother, Sunita Kapoor, expressing her deep gratitude for the invaluable lessons she has imparted throughout her life. Sonam expressed her heartfelt gratitude to her mother for instilling in her strength, grace, and resilience, qualities that have shaped her into the woman she is today.

For the caption, the proud daughter wrote, “To my favourite WOMAN in the whole world, my mama, my inspiration, my strength, my guiding light—happy, happy birthday! My constant through every season of life, showing me what it means to live with grace, courage, and boundless love. Everything I am and everything I hope to be is rooted in the values you’ve taught me—through your actions, your compassion, and your unwavering support.”

Sonam added, “Thank you for being the heart of our family, the most incredible role model, and the most beautiful person I know. I love you more than words can ever express, Mama. Today and every day, I celebrate you.”

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor made her acting comeback with the 2023 crime-thriller “Blind,” following a maternity break. She is now prepping up for her upcoming project, “Battle of Bittora.”

