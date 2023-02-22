Sonam Kapoor's hubby Anand Ahuja calls her "forever girlfriend"

Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a few mirror selfies in which she is seen flaunting a bright red shirt, styled with a red skirt, a tied black belt and a pair of simplistic gold hoops to bring the outfit together. Anand quickly shared the same pictures on his Instagram stories and dropped an adorable compliment for Sonam

A compliment from your partner makes you feel loved and appreciated. Sonam Kapoor Ahuja must have experienced this exact feeling after her husband, Anand Ahuja praised her on a social media platform.

Taking to Instagram, Sonam dropped a few mirror selfies in which she is seen flaunting a bright red shirt, styled with a red skirt, a tied black belt and a pair of simplistic gold hoops to bring the outfit together.

Anand quickly shared the same pictures on his Instagram stories and dropped an adorable compliment for Sonam.

"Forever my girlfriend," he captioned the post.

Sonam and Anand got married on May 8, 2018 after dating for several years. The couple recently embraced parenthood with the birth of their son Vayu Kapoor Ahuja.

The duo welcomed their baby boy on August 20, 2022 in Mumbai.

The proud parents announced the news through a cute message template that read, "On 20.08.2022, we welcomed our beautiful baby boy with bowed heads and open hearts. Thank you to all of the doctors, nurses, friends and family who have supported us on this journey. It's only the beginning, but we know our lives are forever changed."

On February 20, Sonam took to Instagram to celebrate 6 months of turning mom to Vayu. The actress captioned the post, '6 months of my Vayu. The best job in the world.. my biggest blessing.. love you my darling boy.. your papa and me couldn’t have asked for more. #6monthsold #6monthspostpartum #vayusparents #everydayphenomenal.' She also shared a picture of Vayu sitting on her lap as the mother-son duo enjoy playtime, along with a video of Vayu trying to crawl.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Sonam will be next seen in the upcoming film 'Blind' directed by Shome Makhija, starring Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak and Lillete Dubey in prominent roles.

