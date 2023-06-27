Sonam Kapoor invited for UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s reception to mark UK-India week

Sonam will be attending the reception on 28th June to represent India and its cultural influence globally

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja. Pic/Yogen Shah

A global Indian fashion icon, Sonam Kapoor has been invited by the Prime Minister of United Kingdom - Mr. Rishi Sunak for his reception to celebrate UK-India week 2023. The reception is hosted by Rishi at his official residence and office in 10 Downing Street, and is a part of India Global Forum's flagship event UK-India week, which is being held from 26th June to 30th June in London.

UK-India Week 2023 is the 5th iteration of IGF’s flagship event, a weeklong programme that seeks to honour and strengthen the longstanding partnership between these two countries by providing a platform to spotlight crucial topics, including politics, trade, business, sustainability, inclusion, and innovation.

Sonam will be attending the reception on 28th June to represent India and its cultural influence globally.

Meanwhile, after the arrival of her baby boy Vayu, last year, the actor was busy taking care of her motherly duties. She will be making her cinematic comeback with crime drama thriller 'Blind' after a hiatus of four years. Directed by Shome Makhija, 'Blind' also stars Purab Kohli, Vinay Pathak, Lilette Dubey, and Shubham Saraf. The film is a Bollywood remake of the 2011 released Korean crime thriller of the same name, which follows a blind police officer track down a serial killer. The original film is directed by Ahn Sang-hoon.

The film marks Sonam's digital debut. The film was originally slated from a theatrical release, but it now going the direct-to-digital route. On Monday, the makers of the film announced that the film will be getting a direct OTT release, and will stream on Jio Cinema from July 7.

Taking to Instagram, Jio Cinema shared the poster of the film which they captioned, "Sometimes it's hard to 'see' the truth. Are you ready to enter the darkness of her world? Watch #BlindOnJioCinema, streaming free 7 July onwards. Sonam last appeared in the romantic-comedy 'The Zoya Factor' opposite Dulquer Salmaan, and played a character who becomes the lucky charm of the on-screen Indian cricket team captain. Helmed by Abhishek Sharma, the film failed to impress the audience at the box office. She has been also been part of several big films like 'Raanjhanaa', 'Neerja', 'Players', 'Delhi-6', 'Bhaag Milkha Bhaag', 'Sanju', and 'Padman' among others.