Sonam Kapoor pays tribute as Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away

Updated on: 05 September,2025 08:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
IANS

Top

Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani breathed his last on September 4. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor was among the first people who took to her social media account to offer her condolences

Sonam Kapoor pays tribute as Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani passes away

Picture Courtesy/Sonam Kapoor's Instagram account

It's a dark day for the fashion world as ace Italian fashion designer Giorgio Armani breathed his last today, on September 4. Bollywood actress Sonam Kapoor immediately took to her social media account to offer condolences and was the first one from the Hindi entertainment industry to do so. 

Sharing a picture of herself with the legendary fashion designer, Sonam Kapoor wrote, “Thank you, Mr Armani, you will be missed.” A decade ago, Sonam Kapoor had the privilege of travelling to Paris to pay homage to none other than Giorgio Armani to celebrate his 40 years in fashion.

Talking about the actress, early in the day today, she was spotted at the Mumbai airport, turning heads with her chic ensemble. The actress was seen opting for a contemporary casual look where she was seen pairing a baggy white denim crochet long shrug, creating a breezy and comfortable silhouette that was creatively curated. She was seen complementing the outfit with an expensive sling bag and smart glares. Kapoor chose to keep her make-up extremely minimal, enhancing her appeal; despite the simple yet classy styling, Sonam radiated warmth and was seen interacting graciously with people around who spotted her and were excited.

Sonam Kapoor is known for her chic and classy style statement and is known to be one of the top-notch fashionistas of Bollywood. In the movie "Aisha", starring Sonam Kapoor and Abhay Deol, the movie rightly highlighted Sonam Kapoor‘s style statement and enhanced her entire fashion image to a different level. The movie was helmed by Sonam Kapoor's sister, Rhea Kapoor.

On the personal front, the actress's family life remains equally beautiful. Sonam Kapoor married Anand Ahuja after dating for around nine years; the two got married on May 8, 2018. The couple had kept their Kochi period under and away from media glare, as it was extremely personal for them. The couple welcomed their first baby boy, Vayu, on August 28, 2022.



