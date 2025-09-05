Italian fashion icon had for the first time missed his usual bow at end of Armani show in Milan earlier this year; at the time, the company released a statement that he was “currently recovering at home” without specifying his health condition

Iconic fashion designer Giorgio Armani was passed away at the age of 91, the Armani Group announced on Thursday, according to CNN. The Italian fashion designer was known for curating a quintessentially Italian aesthetic in his clothes, as well as taking Hollywood’s red carpets to new heights. “Il Signor Armani, as he was always respectfully and admiringly called by employees and collaborators, passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loved ones,” the Armani Group said in a statement, describing the founder as “a tireless driving force,” as quoted by CNN.

Armani works with fabric

“In this company, we have always felt like part of a family,” read a statement provided by the brand on behalf of his family and employees. “Today, with deep emotion, we feel the void left by the one who founded and nurtured this family with vision, passion, and dedication. But it is precisely in his spirit that we, the employees and the family members who have always worked alongside Mr. Armani, commit to protecting what he built and to carrying his company forward in his memory, with respect, responsibility, and love.”



Armani dresses up a model in 1978

In June 2025, Armani was not present to take his usual bow at the brand’s show during Milan’s Men’s Fashion Week, marking the first time in his career he had missed his own runway event. At the time, the company released a statement that he was “currently recovering at home” without specifying his health condition.

Armani legacy



Italian Prime Minister Georgia Meloni

Armani had a retail network of 60 Giorgio Armani boutiques, 11 Collezioni, 122 Emporio Armani, 94 A/X Armani Exchange, 1 Giorgio Armani Accessory, and 13 Armani Junior stores across 37 countries, with an annual turnover of $1.6 billion.

Life of Giorgio Armani

>> Born on July 11, 1934 in Piacenza, Italy, the son of a shipping manager

>> Intended to become a doctor but left medical school to pursue a career in fashion

>> Worked as a buyer for the Milan department store La Rinascente starting in 1957



Bollywood diva Sonam Kapoor

>> Began to pursue a career in fashion design in 1964, training under Nino Cerruti

>> Launched own label of ready-to-wear garments for men and women in 1975, with help of his friend and business partner Sergio Galeotti

>> Reputation grows after clothing is featured in 1980 movie ‘American Gigolo’, with actor Richard Gere owning of a closetful of tailored Armani clothing

>> Guggenheim Museum in New York City presented a major retrospective of Armani’s work in 2000-01

>> Giorgio Armani appointed Goodwill Ambassador for the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees in 2002



Giorgio Armani with Julia Roberts. Pic/AFP

>> Designed uniforms for Italian flag-bearers participating in opening ceremony of 2006 Winter Olympics in Turin, Italy, as well as those of various professional athletic teams, including England’s Chelsea Football Club and Australia’s Rabbitohs

>> Partnered with the electronics giant Samsung in 2007 to create a luxury LCD television and cellular phone as part of an expansion of Armani’s consumer lifestyle product line

>> First designer to ban models with a body mass index (BMI) under 18

>> Also in 2007, Armani Privé spring/summer-collection fashion show was broadcast worldwide, making Giorgio Armani the first clothing designer to broadcast a haute couture fashion show live on the Internet

>> Designed bullfighting costume entitled the ‘Goyesco’ in 2008 worn by Spanish bullfighter Cayetano Rivera Ordóñez at the ‘Corrida Goyesca’ in Ronda, Spain

>> In 2011, became first luxury designer to accept Livia Giuggioli Firth’s Green Carpet Challenge to highlight sustainable fashion created out of recycled plastics and fabrics

