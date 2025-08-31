Priya Marathe, popular for her role in Pavitra Rishta has succumbed to death after a prolonged battle with cancer. The actress breathed her last at the age of 38, leaving industry colleagues in shock

Television actress Priya Marathe, best known for her role in the popular daily soap Pavitra Rishta, has died at the age of 38 after a battle with cancer. The news of her untimely demise has left the television industry and her fans in deep shock. She reportedly breathed her last at her residence in Mira Road.

Priya Marathe passes away

Priya had been diagnosed with cancer a few years ago. Initially, she fought bravely against the disease and successfully recovered, resuming her normal life. For some time, she was able to live peacefully, even travelling abroad for a theatre tour after regaining her health. However, in a heartbreaking turn of events, the cancer relapsed, and her body did not respond to treatment. However, details about her last rites are awaited.

Her sudden death at such a young age has left colleagues, friends and fans devastated. Social media has since been flooded with messages of grief, remembrance and condolences.

About Priya Marathe

She made her TV debut with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhanoya and then Char Divas Sasuche. She essayed the role of Varsha, Ankita Lokhande’s sister in Pavitra Rishta. The show also starred the late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. She also appeared briefly in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra. She also worked in a Marathi serial Tu Tithe Me in the negative role of Priya Mohite. In February 2017, she joined the cast of Star Plus's show Saath Nibhaana Saathiya. She played the role of Bhavani Rathod in the show, an evil natured woman who has killed her husband. She was also a very popular theatre artist.

Priya was married to actor Shantanu Moghe on 24 April 2012. He played the role of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Swarajyarakshak Sambhaji. The couple was admired as one of the most talented and graceful pairs in the industry. She also believed in spirituality and often treated fans with endearing glimpses of her life.

Priya's acting journey has been an important one in the Marathi and Hindi entertainment industry. Her contribution to television will always be remembered. May her soul rest in peace!